© baloncici dreamstime.com

Taiyo America opens office in Dallas

Taiyo America Inc. has officially opened a new office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This expansion is the first step in Taiyo’s plans to expand technical support and new business development.

New business development efforts will launch into new automotive applications such as EV (electric vehicles) and autonomous driving, robotics, next generation data centers, VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and AI (artificial intelligence) markets, the company says in a press updare



“We will build and leverage upon Taiyo’s successes in printing inks, solder resists and other related materials for the printed circuit board industry over the past 64 years. We are targeting future growth in many emerging high technological business segments and view Dallas, TX as the new Silicon Valley for such technological advances. We are very excited to open this office so we can work closely with high tech businesses as we help research and develop the emerging technologies of the future,” says Tadahiko Hanada, Taiyo America’s President and Director.