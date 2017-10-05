© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Hofstetter PCB acquires APL Oberflächentechnik

Hofstetter PCB AG successfully completed the acquisition of APL Oberflächentechnik GmbH in Lörrach in compliance with a succession regulation.

On September 29, 2017, the wholly-owned subsidiary APL Hofstetter PCB GmbH will assume the operational business of APL. Founded in 1989, Lörrach-based APL specialises in providing solutions for chemical tin. APL currently employs ten experienced people, all of them will join Hofstetter. The current managing director, Walter Tastl, will retire, but he is still available during the transition phase. Mr. Daniel Tastl will work with the new owner to ensure the takeover runs smoothly. The long-term Production Manager, Dirk Kaschel, will assist the new Managing Director, Andy Stütz, as Deputy Managing Director.



With the acquisition of APL, Hofstetter PCB AG will expand its "chemical tin" business and strengthens its presence in Germany with a new location in Lörrach.



Andy Stütz, the Managing Director of APL Hofstetter PCB GmbH said: "We are expanding our product portfolios with a specialist for chemical tin and also strengthening our presence in Germany. We are satisfied to have won an excellent team from APL. "



Walter Tastl, the Owner and Managing Director of APL Oberflächentechnik GmbH said: "I am very pleased about the merge with Hofstetter, and especially the synergies for our customers maintained extremely attractive. With our competence we are well fitted into the portfolios of Hofstetter in the field of chemical tin. Hofstetter has once again expanded significantly its entrepreneurial ambitions and ensures their further, future growth. "



Now with the locations in Küssnacht (CH) and Lörrach (Germany), a total of 60 peoples are employed and 17 electroplating and surface processes are offered for various applications for the European electronics and printed circuit boards industry.