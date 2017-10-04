© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

M. Holland to acquire T&T Marketing

Resin distributor M. Holland Company has signed a letter of intent to acquire T&T Marketing, a distributor of polymer resins and compounds to the wire and cable market.

Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, T&T has annual revenues of about USD 40 million and distributes throughout the United States and Canada.



“We identified wire and cable as an attractive market segment, but lacked the technical expertise and product portfolio to effectively compete,” said Marc Fern, M. Holland commercial vice president in a press release. “T&T is extraordinarily strong in both, making it a perfect complement to our Business Development Group.”



T&T Marketing has 26 employees and ships from seven warehouses in the United States and Canada. The company provides a wide range of testing and applications development services at its lab in Easton, Pennsylvania.



T&T Marketing will continue to be led by owner and President Tom Jordan, and all employees will be retained.



“We are delighted to be linking with M. Holland, the ideal partner to help take T&T to the next level. Besides the scale and resources M. Holland provides, we share the same core values, which was very important to us,” Said Tom Jordan.