Benetel opens its first international office

Benetel Ltd, an Irish provider of 4G/ LTE wireless radio solutions for the telecommunications market, has opened their first international office and R&D centre at the Pomeranian Science and Technology Park (PPNT) in Gdynia, Poland.

Benetel has been providing wireless solutions to major network equipment suppliers globally for over 15 years, but the new office and R&D centre in Gdynia will represent their first overseas presence, a report in Invest in Pomerania reads.



The company today is focused on developing the key hardware platform for LTE small cells – compact, low-powered radio access nodes. As data consumption over mobile networks grows, there is increasing strain on existing network infrastructure. LTE-standard Small Cells provide a low-cost and easily deployable method for increasing network capacity in dense urban areas, providing service to remote areas, as well as enabling private LTE networks for sectors such as Public Safety where communication is critical. Benetel recently collaborated with OEMs to deliver a portable, ultra-small form factor LTE small cell in dedicated public safety frequencies to be placed in police cars, fire engines and ambulances and deployed anywhere at any time - providing emergency response personnel with a secure 4G network.



“What sets Benetel apart is our off-the-shelf platform approach, which enables our clients to radically increase the speed to market for increasingly challenging LTE network infrastructure. Building a highly skilled and innovation-driven team is key to delivering on these challenges.” said Adrian O’Connor, CEO. “The high quality and availability of engineering graduates in the Tricity region was key to choosing Gdynia to locate the new office”.



The company plans to grow the team in Gdynia and expand the capability of the branch office over the coming 18 months, with a strong focus on 4G and early pre-5G innovation. Roles will primarily be for experienced electrical engineering graduates with a focus on hardware development, both RF and digital.