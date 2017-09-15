General | September 15, 2017
L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation, Inc.
L3, a provider of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, completed the acquisition Doss Aviation on September 12, 2017. Terms of the deal was not disclosed.
Doss Aviation is projected to generate approximately USD 50 million in annual sales for the calendar year ending December 31, 2017 and to be accretive to L3’s earnings. The business will be renamed L3 Doss and will be integrated into L3’s Electronic Systems business segment.
Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Doss Aviation is the sole provider of initial flight training for U.S. Air Force pilots and was recently authorised to train international military pilots. Doss owns and operates a full-service, turnkey training facility in Pueblo, Colorado.
“Doss Aviation is a strategic addition to the L3 training portfolio as the sole provider of U.S. Air Force Initial Flight Training (IFT),” said Todd W. Gautier, L3’s Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems business segment. “As the demand for outsourced flight training and services increases, Doss uniquely expands our military instruction footprint, positioning L3 for growth across both military and commercial training.”
“The strength of Doss Aviation’s military training, combined with our existing training solutions, increases our position to support our customers’ growing demand for trained international military and commercial pilots,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This addition to our portfolio accelerates a strategic focus area and provides the opportunity for further innovation in the marketplace.”
Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Doss Aviation is the sole provider of initial flight training for U.S. Air Force pilots and was recently authorised to train international military pilots. Doss owns and operates a full-service, turnkey training facility in Pueblo, Colorado.
“Doss Aviation is a strategic addition to the L3 training portfolio as the sole provider of U.S. Air Force Initial Flight Training (IFT),” said Todd W. Gautier, L3’s Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems business segment. “As the demand for outsourced flight training and services increases, Doss uniquely expands our military instruction footprint, positioning L3 for growth across both military and commercial training.”
“The strength of Doss Aviation’s military training, combined with our existing training solutions, increases our position to support our customers’ growing demand for trained international military and commercial pilots,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This addition to our portfolio accelerates a strategic focus area and provides the opportunity for further innovation in the marketplace.”
Nypro expands Illinois facility to support the healthcare market Nypro, a Jabil company, has officially opened the doors to its newly expanded Gurnee, Illinois. site. The expansion nearly doubles the size of Nypro’s previous facility, and brings up to 60 new jobs to the local economy.
EPE adds Nordson fluid dispensing system to manufacturing facility EMS provider, EPE Corporation, recently added an S-920 Spectrum fluid dispensing...
Worldwide Semi equipment billings reach record level Industry association SEMI reports that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment...
Sanmina appoints executive VP and CFO EMS provider Sanmina has appointed David Anderson to Executive Vice President and...
Samsung is betting millions on autonomous driving Samsung and Harman will jointly launch a new autonomous/ADAS strategic initiative, focused on...
Autoliv to supply Geely radar systems for autonomous driving The Swedish provider of automotive safety systems has been selected by Geely to...
Heraeus selects ASM’s mid-speed E by Siplace platform Heraeus has selected ASM Assembly Systems’ E by Siplace mid-speed placement platform...
LG and Samsung invest €25 million in Cynora Germany’s Cynora, a provider of organic emitter materials for OLEDs, has received backing the two Korean tech giants as it moves forward in its development of a new type of organic emitting materials.
Conti’s R&D center in Sibiu reaches 1’000 engineers Automotive supplier Continental informs that the company’s R&D center in Sibiu, Romania, has...
Samsung to join Audi as a major investor in TTTech Samsung Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with TTTech, which will develop new...
Autoliv is looking into a company split Automotive safety systems supplier Autoliv has initiated a strategic review of its operating structure with the intent to create separate companies of its current business segments, Passive Safety and Electronics.
Nano Dimension partners with CADvision Nano Dimension, the company behind the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer, will collaborate with...
Change at the top of RUAG Ammotec The RUAG Board of Directors has appointed Christoph Eisenhardt as the new CEO of the RUAG...
Wisconsin Senate approves the ‘Foxconn bill’ The Wisconsin State Senate voted to approved nearly USD 3 billion in incentives for Foxconn...
Navya set to open first US production plant French electric vehicle company Navya – along with project collaborators Michigan Economic...
Semi Industry records best second quarter in three years Despite a slightly down first quarter, the semiconductor industry achieved near record growth in the second quarter of 2017, posting a 6.1 percent growth from the previous quarter, according to IHS Markit.
Production of new Nissan LEAF to begin in US and UK Nissan Motor plans to start full production of the new Nissan LEAF at Nissan's Vehicle...
HELLA and ebm-papst drive electrification Automotive supplier HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., and motor and ventilation specialist ebm-papst...
Inteva Products opens new site in Mexico Inteva Products, LLC, an automotive supplier of engineered components and...
Velodyne LiDAR awarded contract from Mercedes-Benz Velodyne LiDAR has been selected by Mercedes-Benz Research & Development as a...
Scorpion Automotive opens new manufacturing plant On 22nd August, Lancashire-based automotive supplier, Scorpion Automotive...
ÅF wins framework agreement with Vattenfall wind power Swedish engineering and consulting company, ÅF, has signed two new framework...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments