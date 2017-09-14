© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension partners with CADvision

Nano Dimension, the company behind the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer, will collaborate with CADvision, a 3D printing distributor in France, to develop the commercial and service infrastructure to commence sales and support of the printer across France, Belgium and Switzerland.

CADvision provides Computer Aided Design and 3D printing solutions for design, prototyping, simulation, production tools and finished products. And the company will now also include Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to its portfolio.



“CADvision has nearly 20 years of parallel experience in 3D printing and EDA business,” said Simon Fried, CBO of Nano Dimension. “Their extensive experience and proven track record combined with their deep insights into the needs of this special market provide a very effective extension to our sales operations and service support in Europe.”



“CADvision and Nano Dimension share a common vision of the tremendous value 3D printed electronics brings to rapid prototyping and manufacturing processes,” said Julien Markarian, CEO of CADvision. “We look forward to collaborating with Nano Dimension to provide our customers with the technology and service support for their continued growth, innovation and success.”