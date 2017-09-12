© Volkswagen AG - Matthias Müller Electronics Production | September 12, 2017
Volkswagen earmarks €20 billion for new electrification initiative
The Volkswagen Group is launching – what the company calls – the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the global automotive industry with its "Roadmap E".
Under the initiative Volkswagen aims to electrified its entire model portfolio by 2030 at the latest. This means that, by then, there will be at least one electrified version of each of the 300 or so Group models across all brands and markets. The Group would need more than 150 gigawatt hours of battery capacity annually by 2025 for its own e-fleet alone. This is equivalent to at least four gigafactories for battery cells. To meet this demand, the Company has put one of the largest procurement volumes in the industry's history out to tender – over EUR 50 billion, according to a company press release.
"We have got the message and we will deliver. This is not some vague declaration of intent. It is a strong self-commitment which, from today, becomes the yardstick by which we measure our performance," said Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, at the Group Media Night ahead of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen had already established e-mobility as a key focus area in its “future program” which the group presented last year,. The Company estimates that around one in four new group vehicles – up to three million units a year depending on how the market develops – could be purely battery-powered already in 2025.
The group brands will bring a total of over 80 new electrified models to customers by 2025, including some 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 plug-in hybrids. This figure will then increase by leaps and bounds over subsequent years until there is at least one electrified version for each of the Group's 300 or so models across all vehicle classes worldwide by 2030 at the latest.
Capex in e-mobility to be ramped up
"Roadmap E" is also coupled with another increase in capex on e-mobility. Up until 2030, the Group will earmark over EUR 20 billion for direct investments in the industrialization of e-mobility: in new vehicles based on two entirely new electric platforms, in upgrading plants and in training for the workforce, in charging infrastructure, in trading and sales and, last but not least, in battery technology and production,” Müller explained.
Volkswagen is addressing the issue of battery technology with a multi-stage medium- to long-term strategy – starting with bundling group-wide development, procurement and quality assurance activities for all battery cells and modules in a "Center of Excellence" in Salzgitter. The Volkswagen brand is also setting up its first pilot line there to accumulate production know-how.
"We have got the message and we will deliver. This is not some vague declaration of intent. It is a strong self-commitment which, from today, becomes the yardstick by which we measure our performance," said Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, at the Group Media Night ahead of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen had already established e-mobility as a key focus area in its “future program” which the group presented last year,. The Company estimates that around one in four new group vehicles – up to three million units a year depending on how the market develops – could be purely battery-powered already in 2025.
The group brands will bring a total of over 80 new electrified models to customers by 2025, including some 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 plug-in hybrids. This figure will then increase by leaps and bounds over subsequent years until there is at least one electrified version for each of the Group's 300 or so models across all vehicle classes worldwide by 2030 at the latest.
Capex in e-mobility to be ramped up
"Roadmap E" is also coupled with another increase in capex on e-mobility. Up until 2030, the Group will earmark over EUR 20 billion for direct investments in the industrialization of e-mobility: in new vehicles based on two entirely new electric platforms, in upgrading plants and in training for the workforce, in charging infrastructure, in trading and sales and, last but not least, in battery technology and production,” Müller explained.
Volkswagen is addressing the issue of battery technology with a multi-stage medium- to long-term strategy – starting with bundling group-wide development, procurement and quality assurance activities for all battery cells and modules in a "Center of Excellence" in Salzgitter. The Volkswagen brand is also setting up its first pilot line there to accumulate production know-how.
ÅF wins framework agreement with Vattenfall wind power Swedish engineering and consulting company, ÅF, has signed two new framework...
ACE electronics invests in high-quality 3D inspection After an intensive test period, ACE electronics N.V., located in Diest, Belgium, has selected the...
Flir Systems realigns operating segment structure Flir Systems says that it will realign its business operations into three principle business...
Raytheon partners with Ducommun on fire control systems Raytheon Company has selected Ducommun to build fire control systems for the Naval Strike...
Volkswagen earmarks €20 billion for new electrification initiative The Volkswagen Group is launching – what the company calls – the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the global automotive industry with its "Roadmap E".
LPKF wins Patent Dispute at German Federal Court of Justice LPKF reports that the company has achieved a crucial victory in its legal dispute over...
Orbital ATK begins assembly of in-space satellite servicing system Orbital ATK reports that the company has made significant progress on the industry’s first...
Speedboard continues to invest to support growing business UK CEM, Speedboard Assembly Services, announces that the company has invested over GBP...
Electrolube: ‘our global subsidiaries are literally booming’ Manufacturer of specialist electro-chemicals, Electrolube, saw a 29% increase in turnover in...
Jabil acquires True-Tech Jabil is expanding its fast-growing capital equipment solutions division by acquiring...
Kongsberg to merge its defence businesses In a bid to o strengthen its competitive edge in the defence market, the Kongsberg Group...
GKN Driveline to establish new manufacturing site in Japan GKN Driveline is planning to construct a new manufacturing facility in Tokoname City, Japan. The new site will replace an older plant, representing a substantial technological upgrade of GKN Driveline’s capability in the region...
Voltabox receives new major order for trolleybus equipment paragon AG’s subsidiary Voltabox has received a major order from Kiepe Electric for...
New division director at Mekoprint Mechanics On September 1st, Karl Bendtsen took office as the new Division Director for Mekoprint...
Visionox signs a high volume order with Orbotech Orbotech’s end-to-end automated optical inspection (AOI) solutions have been...
Jabil expands Indonesian footprint EMS-provider Jabil enters the aerospace precision machining market with the opening of its...
Bosch and Mahle sell turbocharger business The Bosch Group and the MAHLE Group are planning to sell their joint venture Bosch Mahle Turbo...
Northrop Grumman awarded BACN platform maintenance contract The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a USD 265 million contract for...
Ericsson comments on media speculations about cost savings program The morning here in Sweden started with reports that Ericsson is working hard to...
Sources: 14'000 may have to leave Ericsson New information regarding Ericsson’s savings programs that CEO Börje Ekholm previously...
DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well ASMPT found joint venture Through the joint venture ADAMOS (ADAptive Manufacturing Open Solutions), DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well as ASMPT are establishing a strategic alliance for the future topics of Industrie 4.0 and the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments