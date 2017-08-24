© noca_new

Noca updates its machine park

The Norwegian manufacturer continues to invest in new technology. The latest addition to the company’s machine park is an X-ray machine from Glenbrook Technologies, and an inspection machine for solder paste from Saki.

“It’s not long since we invested in a brand new production line, and the new machines will be an excellent supplement when we have to verify the quality of the electronics we produce,” the company writes in an update.



As mentioned above, the company has invested in a Glenbrook JewelBox 70T – X-ray machine. This transportable X-ray machine makes it easy to inspect sealed circuits, such as BGA circuits. The machine is mainly used by Noca to verify the quality of the soldering process. The company can also rent the machine out to customers who need an X-ray machine to inspect their own products.



The other machine the company decided on was a Saki SPI – solder paste inspection system. A machine used to inspect and verify the paste pressed onto circuit boards. Too much paste can mean short-circuits between the solder and board, and too little causes poor or non-connection. The SPI machine will be part of the company’s new production line. It provides a warning if pressing the paste is in danger of going below the standard required – allowing Noca to make rapid corrections to the process and continually monitor it.