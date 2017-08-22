© komax Electronics Production | August 22, 2017
Construction work begins in Dierikon: Komax invests in the future
The ground-breaking ceremony for a new-build Komax headquarter in Dierikon was held in mid-August 2017. Komax is investing over CHF 70 million (EUR 62 million); strengthening Switzerland as a business location.
The new production and office building is scheduled to 'go online' during the second half of 2019. The new building will unite the three existing central Swiss sites at a single location in Dierikon.
With floorspace totalling over 20'000m2, the new production and office building will be situated right next to the current buildings. "The fact that a large employer like Komax is going ahead with further investments in the municipality is a vote of confidence for Dierikon as a business location," says Alexandra Lang, Vice-Chairwoman of Dierikon Council.
Komax has already reached the limits of its capacity in Switzerland last year. The company was obliged to rent additional premises in Küssnacht am Rigi to supplement the two existing sites in central Switzerland (Dierikon and Rotkreuz). "The new building will encourage inter-divisional, spontaneous dialogue among employees as they will no longer be spread across different sites", says Matijas Meyer, Komax Group CEO. "Numerous trips between the various sites will also be eliminated, thus simplifying logistics."
“The new Komax building is designed so that each floor can be used for production and administration", explains Niklaus Graber, architect at Graber & Steiger. "Komax is making the best possible use of the available space by opting for high-density construction: it will be getting a vertical factory.”
Expansion at Komax SLE and Kabatec
In addition to investing in Switzerland, Komax is also expanding its production capacity at two sites in Germany; Komax SLE in Grafenau is planning an extension that will greatly increase the available production and office space. A new building is being planned for Kabatec in Burghaun as demand for bandaging and assembly technology is rising steadily. Completion for both new facilities is scheduled for the end of 2018. Komax will merge the two companies in the field of bandaging technology – Kabatec and Ondal Tape Processing – under the name Kabatec this year. As of next year, all the employees will be able to move to the new location.
