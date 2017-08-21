© norebbo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 21, 2017
Xerox, Parc partners with Innovation Lab to improve health care
Xerox Corporation and Xerox company, PARC, will partner with the Innovation Lab, an Innovation Institute company, to tackle health care challenges through collaboration in medical technology, engineering and robotics.
“The idea behind the partnership is to bring together an organization well versed in advanced technology, such as printed electronics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and combine it with a group that works with physicians, employees, and industry partners,” said Steve Hoover, Xerox CTO. “Together we will develop new products, ideas, and concepts that can be commercialized to reduce costs and transform health care delivery.”
“Working side-by-side with the pioneers of many technology platforms that have helped create new industries – from the Ethernet and laser printing to the graphic user interface and ubiquitous computing brings us world-renowned expertise,” said Larry Stofko, executive vice president of the Innovation Lab. “Our alliance with Xerox and PARC will enable us to galvanize breakthroughs in health care.”
The Innovation Institute works with physicians, employees, and industry partners to seek new products, ideas, and concepts that can be commercialised through the Innovation Lab.
