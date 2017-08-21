© evertiq

SMK Electronics receives automotive certification for Hungarian facility

SMK Electronics’ local manufacturing facility Békéscsaba, Hungary (SMK Hungary Kft) has received ISO/TS 16949 certification – a quality standard for production and supply of components to the automotive industry.

With receipt of this certification, the SMK Hungary Kft facility now has the processes and technical expertise required for the design and manufacture of automotive electrical assemblies – which according to the company opens the door to new business opportunities in key European markets.



“The ISO/TS 16949 certification of our Hungary manufacturing facility allows SMK to further refine its manufacturing processes, guaranteeing consistently high quality products to our automotive industry customers,” said Patrick Delanoeije, Vice President, SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd.



He continues; “This recent certification, together with the plant’s existing ISO9001 and ISO 4001 accreditations, allows SMK Electronics to more directly meet our customers’ requirements–supplying cost-effective products, produced locally, that meet the worldwide quality standard for automotive manufacturing.”