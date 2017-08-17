© autoliv Electronics Production | August 17, 2017
Autoliv teams up with Seeing Machines to monitor drivers
Automotive safety company Autoliv is collaborating with Seeing Machines to develop next generation driver monitoring systems (DMS) for autonomous vehicles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the United States 3'477 people were killed, and 391'000 were injured, in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015 alone. These figures are backed by the The American Automobile Association which states that 21% of crashes in which a person was killed involved a drowsy driver.
Autoliv and Seeing Machines have started to collaborate to address this issue by developing a state-of-the-art DMS that can detect distracted and drowsy drivers by accurately measuring eye and head position, driver attention and fatigue. The DMS will invoke action when a dangerous situation is detected or imminent, the companies inform in a press release.
According to Autoliv, reliable understanding of a drivers state will also further development of technologies which support highly autonomous driving – including safe hands-off-wheel operation.
"Autoliv and Seeing Machines have teamed up to reduce distracted driver accidents," says Johan Löfvenholm, President, Autoliv Electronics. "We both share a passion for saving more lives, and together, we will create one of the most advanced driver monitoring systems in the world."
“The collaboration between Seeing Machines and Autoliv is an excellent fit within our expanding partnership ecosystem” added Mike McAuliffe, CEO of Seeing Machines. “Both companies are technical leaders deeply committed to advancing safer driving through the development and deployment of our advanced DMS technologies for Automotive OEMs”.
