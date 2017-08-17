© andreypopov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 17, 2017
Saab signs five year frame purchase agreemet Norautron
Swedish defence and Security company Saab has signed a five year frame purchase agreement with Norautron, and at the same time selected the company as a manufacturing partner for system critical components to Saab radar systems.
Norautron was awarded its first framework agreement with Saab business unit Avionics back in 2016. And with a year of successful collaboration and positive experience in the rearview mirror, the companies now announce that the framework agreement has been extended to comprise the entire company of Saab AB.
“We are once again both humble and very proud to announce our next step in our collaboration with Saab. This contract, which is catalysed by Saab’s business unit Surveillance, brings Norautron into new demanding and competence driving projects,” says Håvard Østby, VP Sales & Marketing at Norautron.
Norautron’s scope is to assist in early phase development, sourcing, prototyping and deliver electronics- and mechanical manufacturing services. Saab business unit Surveillance has approved Norautron as a supplier for manufacturing of their system critical components for ground based radars. The technology transfer from Saab to Norautron in Norway will begin already in third quarter of 2017.
“I am pleased that we have selected Norautron in Norway as our partner for sourcing and manufacturing of our core technology. This is a critical and important step stone to evolve our position as a leading provider of radar systems, both for the Norwegian- and export market.” states Tore Bekkevold, Managing Director, Saab Norway.
“Norautron is very competitive and has a level of competence and a production model that suits us very well. To be successful and build a long-term relationship, a good cooperation climate must also be in place, which we find together with Norautron,” says Stefan Dahl, Strategic Sourcing Manager, at Saab business area Surveillance.
