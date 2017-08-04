© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | August 04, 2017
Worldwide semi capital spending forecast to grow 10.2 percent in 2017
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is projected to increase 10.2 percent in 2017, to USD 77.7 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.
This growth rate is up from the previous quarter's forecast of 1.4 percent, due to continued aggressive investment in memory and leading-edge logic which is driving spending in wafer-level equipment.
"Spending momentum is more concentrated in 2017 mainly due to strong manufacturing demand in memory and leading-edge logic. The NAND flash shortage was more pronounced in the first quarter of 2017 than the previous forecast, leading to over 20 percent growth of etch and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) segments in 2017 with a strong capacity ramp-up for 3D NAND," said Takashi Ogawa, research vice president at Gartner.
According to Gartner's latest view, the next cyclical down cycle will emerge in 2018 to 2019 in capital spending, compared with 2019 to 2020 in the previous quarter's forecast. "Spending on wafer fab equipment will follow a similar cycle with a peak in 2018. While the most likely scenario will still keep positive growth in 2018, there is a concern that the growth will turn negative if the end-user demand in key electronics applications is weaker than expected," said Mr. Ogawa.
Worldwide Semiconductor Capital Spending and Equipment Spending Forecast, 2016-2020 (Millions of Dollars)
Source: Gartner (July 2017)
* including Wafer-Level Packaging
"Spending momentum is more concentrated in 2017 mainly due to strong manufacturing demand in memory and leading-edge logic. The NAND flash shortage was more pronounced in the first quarter of 2017 than the previous forecast, leading to over 20 percent growth of etch and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) segments in 2017 with a strong capacity ramp-up for 3D NAND," said Takashi Ogawa, research vice president at Gartner.
According to Gartner's latest view, the next cyclical down cycle will emerge in 2018 to 2019 in capital spending, compared with 2019 to 2020 in the previous quarter's forecast. "Spending on wafer fab equipment will follow a similar cycle with a peak in 2018. While the most likely scenario will still keep positive growth in 2018, there is a concern that the growth will turn negative if the end-user demand in key electronics applications is weaker than expected," said Mr. Ogawa.
Worldwide Semiconductor Capital Spending and Equipment Spending Forecast, 2016-2020 (Millions of Dollars)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Semi Capital Spending
|70,568.9
|77,794.5
|77,443.5
|71,814.8
|73,239.5
|Growth (%)
|9.1
|10.2
|-0.5
|-7.3
|2.0
|Wafer Fab Equipment*
|37,033.1
|43,661.0
|43,690.4
|40,515.8
|41,342.7
|Growth (%)
|11.4
|17.9
|0.1
|-7.3
|2.0
|Other Semi Capital Spending
|33,535.8
|34,133.5
|33,753.2
|31,299.0
|31,896.8
|Growth (%)
|6.8
|1.8
|-1.1
|-7.2
|1.9
* including Wafer-Level Packaging
Worldwide semi capital spending forecast to grow 10.2 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is projected to increase 10.2 percent in 2017, to USD...
voestalpine expands 3D metal printing activities to Asia and North America After the successful start of the voestalpine Additive Manufacturing Center in...
exceet with two new locations in Italy In establishing exceet Card Italia s.r.l., which will operate from a facility in Benevento near Naples...
Mechanical engineering starts full-swing into the second half of the year Mechanical engineering companies in Germany are optimistic for the second half of...
Teledyne Labtech to support next-generation AESA radar UK-based Teledyne Labtech, business unit of Teledyne Microwave Solutions, has...
Latest Fab plans in China Will need government subsidies TrendForce’s latest research on semiconductor fab plans in China after 2016 finds that a...
ABB wins USD 30 million order to strengthen power infrastructure in Iraq ABB has won an order to supply and install a substation at the 3,000 megawatt (MW) Rumaila...
Lockheed Martin invests USD 350 million in satellite production facility Preliminary construction is underway on a new, USD 350 million Lockheed Martin facility...
DRAM, NAND flash memory markets drive double-digit upturn IC Insights has revised its outlook and analysis of the IC industry. Entering the second...
Breaking ground in Nanjing: Bosch invests EUR 100 million The Bosch Group is further extending its manufacturing capacity in China. The supplier of technology and services is investing nearly EUR 100 million in a new plant in the south-eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.
Substantial investments in Solar equipment The Asian solar industry invested extremely in production equipment of crystalline cells as...
Nano Dimension collaborates with CAD MicroSolutions Nano Dimension Technologies signed a collaboration agreement with CAD MicroSolutions Inc to...
Lab Circuits upgrades facility Spanish PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has undertaken a significant modernisation...
Comtech awarded contract modification from U.S. Army Maryland-based Command & Control Technologies group (part of Comtech’s Government...
Global market for Smart Manufacturing Solutions to top USD 320bn by 2020 Industry 4.0 is a concept that has attracted a lot of attention in the global marketplace since its...
ABB wins USD 30 million order to upgrade Nordic HVDC link ABB has won an order worth around USD 30 million from Svenska Kraftnät in Sweden and...
Advantech expands European Design-in Center Due to the increasing demand for application specific embedded computing systems...
Kuka invests millions in Germany Kuka is investing in its home location Augsburg. In the coming years, the automation specialist...
Note increased sales with 9% in 2Q/2017 Swedish EMS-provider Note achieved sales of SEK 585.5 million (EUR 61 million) in the...
North American PCB sales sluggish Strong PCB order growth moved the book-to-bill ratio up to 1.08 in June, while sales remained...
Rockwell to automate Foxconn's US facilities Hon Hai Precision and Rockwell Automation are collaborating to implement Connected Enterprise...
Foxconn takes lead in moving LCD production to North America Foxconn on July 26 announced the initiation of its 'Flying Eagle Project' in North America and a...
Flex with USD 6bn in quarterly revenue Flex announced net sales for the first quarter (ended June 30, 2017) were just over USD 6.0...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments