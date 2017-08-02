© Lab Circuits PCB | August 02, 2017
Lab Circuits upgrades facility
Spanish PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has undertaken a significant modernisation programme for its laboratory equipment.
- Gen3 System contamination measuring device: The increase in connection density (HDI) in printed circuits means that keeping them clean is increasingly important, which is why Lab Circuits has renewed the Ionic contaminant equipment.
- Fischerscope X-ray metal thickness gauge XUL-PCB: The new X-ray metal thickness gauge is a piece of equipment designed to measure Au/Ni/Cu/PCB, Ag/Cu/PCB, or Sn/Cu/PCB coatings, among others, as well as to quantify the metal content of electrolyte baths.
- LEICA DM 2700 M optical microscope: The Leica DM2700 used LED lighting for all contrast methods: light field and dark field. It also uses integrated oblique lighting that improves viewing of the surface and defects.
- LPKF ProtoFlow S Reflow Oven:
"We have brought this new oven online that will allow us to better simulate the various soldering processes because it is fitted with temperature probes to adjust the profile of the desired solder", the company states in a press release.
