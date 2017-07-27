© cml mechatronics Electronics Production | July 27, 2017
CML receives development grant
Cambridge Mechatronics and the University of Birmingham have received a grant from the UK Government’s Medical Research Council under its “Proximity to Discovery” Programme to work together on the development of a new surgical instrument for bladder cancer surgery.
As part of the project CML will contribute to the design of a novel surgical device that makes use of shape memory alloy (SMA) actuation.
Dr Andrea Cantone, CMLs business development manager said "SMA is already used extensively in medical procedures for passive devices such as stents and is already established as fully compatible with the human body. We believe our SMA control technology is ideally suited to the development of medical devices as it allows the design of the small, lightweight, precise and powerful actuated tools needed for modern surgical procedures. We are delighted to be working with the University of Birmingham and are confident that this will be a successful and long-lasting partnership”.
Dr Andrea Cantone, CMLs business development manager said "SMA is already used extensively in medical procedures for passive devices such as stents and is already established as fully compatible with the human body. We believe our SMA control technology is ideally suited to the development of medical devices as it allows the design of the small, lightweight, precise and powerful actuated tools needed for modern surgical procedures. We are delighted to be working with the University of Birmingham and are confident that this will be a successful and long-lasting partnership”.
Upcoming device models will reinvigorate smartphone market The latest smartphone market research by TrendForce shows that global sales have been fairly...
CML receives development grant Cambridge Mechatronics and the University of Birmingham have received a grant from the UK...
Foxconn selects Wisconsin for US location EMS-giant Foxconn will be building a high-tech display manufacturing plant and...
Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2025 According to a new report from Tractica, the market for RPA is developing rapidly, and the...
Ultra Electronics USSI awarded sonobuoy contracts The Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems has been...
Rheinmetall wins major new air defence orders Rheinmetall has booked two important air defence orders, winning a new customer country...
Chip industry: 'Megadeals' have yet to surface The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
Mouser signs InvenSense Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with InvenSense, a TDK Group...
Eltek gets order of USD 2.1 million Eltek has received an order from an - unnamed - governmental authority for a project that...
Sanmina with revenue of USD 1.71 billion EMS-provider Sanmina reported on revenue of USD 1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended...
Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell...
VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth...
‘Micro LED-like’ products will be available in 2018 A major bottleneck in the commercialization of Micro LED displays is the mass transfer of...
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a...
Prototype of NASA Cislunar Habitat a Lockheed Martin build Refurbishing a shuttle-era cargo container used to transfer cargo to the International Space Station, Lockheed Martin is prototyping a deep space habitat for NASA at Kennedy Space Center.
Würth Elektronik and Fela collaborating on researching new technology Despite current stability and positive sales growth in the circuit board industry, it must be...
Robotics industry will reach USD 237bn in global revenue by 2022 Consumer robots, enterprise robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles growth...
Rohde & Schwarz systems for London City Airport Digital Tower Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by British air traffic service provider NATS to supply...
Plexus reports on 3Q/2017 revenue increase US-based EMS-provider Plexus reported on USD 619 million revenue for its fiscal third...
ST Electronics secures contracts worth about EUR 311m in 2Q/2017 ST Engineering's electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments