July 14, 2017
Five years of continuous revenue growth for AWS
UK-based EMS provider, AWS Group, is reporting that the company – once again – has recorded an increase in revenues, this time for the fifth year running.
Since its consolidation strategy in the UK at the turn of the decade, AWS has invested at both its Newcastle-under-Lyme site in the UK and its Námestovo facility in Slovakia, which in turn has allowed for a greater expansion in its offering.
This has included the addition of 7 SMT lines in the facility in Slovakia with 21 pick and place machines. Five of these lines are in the dedicated, low to medium volume, high mix and complexity manufacturing hall with further lines in a separate dedicated automotive high volume hall. This growth has seen the site expand further from its original 28’000 square-feet to 38’000 square-feet in 2014 and now to 56’000 square-feet. This investment alongside even more manufacturing equipment and ancillary support equipment has been a key driver of growth, the company says in a press release.
Expansion in service offerings to a number of existing customers coupled with a significant number of new customers has led to the increases in new and existing business. AWS’ current sales turnover run rate is now in excess of GBP 35 million annually heading into the next financial year.
“The growth has been fantastic for the company and rewards the investment we have made in technology, facilities and staff across both of our sites. To achieve double digit growth in Slovakia for six consecutive years has been exceptional and we have grown from 50 to over 250 employees today in Slovakia during that period,” CEO, Paul Deehan, says in the press release.
