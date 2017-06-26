© peter gudella dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 26, 2017
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems
A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer. Several safety recalls later and the Japanese manufacturer is being sold off.
Key Safety Systems, headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA, agreed in principle to sponsor a restructuring plan for the sale of substantially all of Takata’s global assets and operations to KSS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately JPY 175 billion (USD 1.588 billion), subject to certain adjustments at closing.
Under the agreement, KSS will acquire substantially all of Takata’s assets, except for certain assets and operations that relate to the company’s manufacturing and sale of phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) airbag inflators. It is expected that Takata’s PSAN-related operations will be run by a reorganized Takata following the transaction closing and eventually will be wound down. Takata expects to continue to meet demand for airbag inflator replacements without interruption.
Jason Luo, President & CEO of KSS, said: “Takata has deep management talent, a dedicated work force and a long history of exceptional customer service. Although Takata has been impacted by the global airbag recall, the underlying strength of its skilled employee base, geographic reach, and exceptional steering wheels, seat belts and other safety products has not diminished. We look forward to finalizing definitive agreements with Takata in the coming weeks, completing the transaction and serving both our new and long-standing customers while investing in the next phase of growth for the new KSS.”
Shigehisa Takada, Chairman & CEO of Takata, said: “KSS is the ideal sponsor as we address the costs related to airbag inflator recalls, and an optimal partner to the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees. The combined business would be well positioned for long-term success in the global automotive industry. Throughout this process, our top priorities have been providing a steady supply of products to our valued customers, including replacement parts for recalls, and a stable home for our exceptional employees. This agreement would allow that to continue.”
KSS plans to retain substantially all of Takata’s employees across the world on comparable employment terms as currently provided.
KSS does not intend to shut down any of Takata’s manufacturing facilities there. Furthermore, KSS intends to establish an Asia regional headquarters in Tokyo, which should create new jobs in Japan, and plans to retain Takata's existing non-PSAN supplier contracts to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain.
KSS also intends to invest in many of Takata’s other worldwide manufacturing facilities and technology and R&D centers.
KSS has substantially completed its due diligence, and Takata and KSS are working toward finalizing a definitive agreement in the coming weeks, with an expected transaction close in the first quarter of 2018.
Under the agreement, KSS will acquire substantially all of Takata’s assets, except for certain assets and operations that relate to the company’s manufacturing and sale of phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) airbag inflators. It is expected that Takata’s PSAN-related operations will be run by a reorganized Takata following the transaction closing and eventually will be wound down. Takata expects to continue to meet demand for airbag inflator replacements without interruption.
Jason Luo, President & CEO of KSS, said: “Takata has deep management talent, a dedicated work force and a long history of exceptional customer service. Although Takata has been impacted by the global airbag recall, the underlying strength of its skilled employee base, geographic reach, and exceptional steering wheels, seat belts and other safety products has not diminished. We look forward to finalizing definitive agreements with Takata in the coming weeks, completing the transaction and serving both our new and long-standing customers while investing in the next phase of growth for the new KSS.”
Shigehisa Takada, Chairman & CEO of Takata, said: “KSS is the ideal sponsor as we address the costs related to airbag inflator recalls, and an optimal partner to the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees. The combined business would be well positioned for long-term success in the global automotive industry. Throughout this process, our top priorities have been providing a steady supply of products to our valued customers, including replacement parts for recalls, and a stable home for our exceptional employees. This agreement would allow that to continue.”
KSS plans to retain substantially all of Takata’s employees across the world on comparable employment terms as currently provided.
KSS does not intend to shut down any of Takata’s manufacturing facilities there. Furthermore, KSS intends to establish an Asia regional headquarters in Tokyo, which should create new jobs in Japan, and plans to retain Takata's existing non-PSAN supplier contracts to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain.
KSS also intends to invest in many of Takata’s other worldwide manufacturing facilities and technology and R&D centers.
KSS has substantially completed its due diligence, and Takata and KSS are working toward finalizing a definitive agreement in the coming weeks, with an expected transaction close in the first quarter of 2018.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
German robotics and automation booming German robotics and automation is on course for growth: The sales volume reached a new high...
BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in...
Jeff Fettig steps down as Whirlpool CEO Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation's Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as...
Safran signs production contract for Strix sights Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.
Harris and South Korean weather makers Harris Corp has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea...
Cellphone IC sales top total PC in 2017 Higher memory prices accelerate sales growth in both cellphones and personal computing systems...
April marks further growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover in April 2017 - per working day - for German PCB manufacturers was 13.6 percent...
Foxconn looks at Wisconsin? Foxconn may consider building a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. However, Michigan...
VirTex hires new staff EMS-provider VirTex has recently added a new test engineer to its team as Hector Palacious joins...
Toshiba: Deal to add pressure on Samsung in NAND Flash market Toshiba has chosen a consortium led by U.S.-based Bain Capital and investors...
Yaskawa continues to invest in Europe Japanese technology group Yaskawa is investing in 10,000 m² of modern factories and...
L3's flight recorders in Airbus Commercial Jets L3 has been selected by Airbus to provide and integrate new voice and data flight recorders...
Ericsson sells power modules business to Flex Ericssonhas signed an agreement with Flex, to divest Ericsson Power Modules (EPM). A workforce of over 300 people to move from Ericsson to Flex Power, a division within Flex.
Electric mobility picking up plenty of speed Electric mobility is picking up plenty of speed. New registrations of electric passenger cars in Germany soared last month, adding 178 percent to reach 3'846 vehicles.
Kitron to produce for Husqvarna's robotic lawn mowers Kitron has received a contract with a potential value of NOK 600 million over a five-year...
Ford invests in Kentucky facility Ford is investing USD 900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant for plant upgrades to build the all-new...
Contract prices of server DRAM modules increase 3-8% sequentially The average contract price of server DRAM modules rose sequentially by nearly 40 percent...
Enphase Energy signs license agreement with Flextronics Microinverter producer Enphase Energy has signed a license agreement with EMS-giant...
ACSS supplies T3CAS for H160 helicopter ACSS, an L3 and Thales company, is to supply its T3CAS Integrated Surveillance System to...
Assel grows its capabilities and gets certified with ISO 13485 Poland-based Contract Manufacturing Services provider Assel, has invested in...
Rheinmetall Electronics with stronger focus on civil high-tech markets Effective 16 June 2017, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH began trading under the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments