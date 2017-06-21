Toshiba: Deal to add pressure on Samsung in NAND Flash market

© trendforce

Toshiba has chosen a consortium led by U.S.-based Bain Capital and investors backed by the Japanese government as the first-place bidder for the spin-off of the company’s memory business.

This announcement could influence NAND Flash market so that it may begin to shift from undersupply to equilibrium this fourth quarter

The spun-off memory business will fully control its own capital expenditure and achieve greater operational efficiency in the long run