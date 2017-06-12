© Amphenol Invotec

Amphenol invotec invests in new lamination technology

Italian company Automatic Lamination Technology – trading under brand name Dynachem – has recently installed a new Inner Layer Dry Film Lamination Line capable of handling 25 micron cores at Amphenol Invotec.

Automatic Lamination Technologies (ALT) is, for those who don’t remember, the new company of the ROHM and HAAS Equipment division.



“This equipment line forms part of a GBP 1.5 million investment and will ensure that we are suitably placed to meet the demands of our markets over the coming years. By making this commitment not only are we improving our process capabilities but implementing the latest in dry film lamination technology.” said Tim Tatton, General Manager at Amphenol Invotec.



“After comprehensive benchmarking against other leading lamination system manufacturers, the Dynachem solution was chosen as the stand-out choice; a proven and robust system for laminating fine line circuitry. Dynachem are an established supply partner and delivered exceptional after sales and service support.” commented Steve Kerr, Process Engineering Manager at Amphenol Invotec.



Osvaldo Novello, Managing Director at Dynachem said: “We are extremely pleased to have been chosen by Amphenol Invotec once again. We have been actively implementing and improving our technology to meet the growing needs of the PCB industry. We have invested heavily in research and development and it is nice to see it well received in the industry”.