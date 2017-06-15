© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 15, 2017
Russell Stokes named President and CEO of GE Power
GE has named Russell Stokes, current president and CEO of GE Energy Connections, as president and CEO of GE Power, effective July 3, 2017.
He succeeds Steve Bolze, the former president and CEO of GE Power, who has decided to retire, the company states in a press release.
In his new role, Mr. Stokes will lead the integration of the legacy GE Power and Energy Connections businesses into one, power-focused unit called GE Power.
“Russell brings a strong combination of operational, industrial and energy experience to this role, and can now scale his leadership skills with the combined GE Power and GE Energy Connections,” Jeff Immelt, chairman and CEO of GE, said. “Bringing these two businesses together, we saw an opportunity to align our global customer base, create a common strategy, and leverage synergies to simplify our structure. Since taking the role at Energy Connections, Russell has led the integration of Alstom Grid and planned disposition of Industrial Solutions. He has a keen sense of the market, and knows how to invest in technology ahead of the curve.”
Russell Stokes is a GE veteran with 20 years in the company. For the past 18 months, he has led Energy Connections. Prior to this role he was president and CEO of GE Transportation. He has also held senior roles in GE Lighting and GE Aviation, and across a variety of functions, including finance, sourcing, services, and operations.
In the press release the company states that the new, combined GE Power business, consisting of the legacy GE Power and Energy Connections businesses, will drive better customer focus, fewer redundancies and lower costs.
In his new role, Mr. Stokes will lead the integration of the legacy GE Power and Energy Connections businesses into one, power-focused unit called GE Power.
“Russell brings a strong combination of operational, industrial and energy experience to this role, and can now scale his leadership skills with the combined GE Power and GE Energy Connections,” Jeff Immelt, chairman and CEO of GE, said. “Bringing these two businesses together, we saw an opportunity to align our global customer base, create a common strategy, and leverage synergies to simplify our structure. Since taking the role at Energy Connections, Russell has led the integration of Alstom Grid and planned disposition of Industrial Solutions. He has a keen sense of the market, and knows how to invest in technology ahead of the curve.”
Russell Stokes is a GE veteran with 20 years in the company. For the past 18 months, he has led Energy Connections. Prior to this role he was president and CEO of GE Transportation. He has also held senior roles in GE Lighting and GE Aviation, and across a variety of functions, including finance, sourcing, services, and operations.
In the press release the company states that the new, combined GE Power business, consisting of the legacy GE Power and Energy Connections businesses, will drive better customer focus, fewer redundancies and lower costs.
Russell Stokes named President and CEO of GE Power GE has named Russell Stokes, current president and CEO of GE Energy Connections, as president...
Hexagon to invest millions in new smart factory in China Swedish technology company Hexagon plans today to invest approximately EUR 90 million in a new 5',000-square-metre production facility in Hongdao, China.
Prism Electronics achieves ISO9001:2015 & ISO14001:2015 Cambridgeshire contract electronics manufacturer (CEM) Prism Electronics has been...
Leonardo opens AW101 Norway Training Centre Leonardo official opened its AW101 Norway Training Centre at Stavanger Sola Airport. The...
NASA awards SLS rocket contract to Dynetics & RUAG Space The contract awarded by NASA Glenn Research Center refers to the build of the Universal Stage...
Prysmian invests in Romanian cable facility Prysmian Group, specialising on the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has...
Phoenix Contact acquires Switzerland-based NSE The Phoenix Contact Group has acquired NSE AG, headquartered in Wohlen (Switzerland) and is...
Novaled builds with Samsung SDI investment Novaled lays corner stone for the new company premises in Dresden. On the 10'200 m² site...
Balver Zinn partners with Repstronics for Mexico Cobar Solder Products, a member of the Balver Zinn Group, and LLE Soluciones...
Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7...
Battle of the formats – And how we are all loosing out on it In this guest article, Andreas Lydersen, CTO at Elmatica, addresses some of the issues...
Scanfil Sweden gets Siplace P&P equipment Due to increasing demand from existing and new customers, Scanfil will increase its surface...
Orbit One expands in Poland After years of strong growth in Poland, Orbit One is now expanding its production area...
Plexus expands in USA and Mexico Plexus has increased capacity of the Neenah Design Center and moved into a new office space located in downtown Neenah (USA) and opened a new Engineering Solutions Design Center in Guadalajara (Mexico).
Ventec expands UK manufacturing capacity Ventec International is upgrading the fabrication capability & capacity at its United Kingdom...
Enics restructures in Sweden EMS-provider Enics Sweden starts restructuring effortsto "improve profitability and overall...
Security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as...
Total chip IoT forecast scaled back IC Insights scaled back its total semiconductor sales forecast for system functions related to the...
Trump’s climate withdrawal will damage the economy The USA have announced to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. This could delay the...
thyssenkrupp receives China's largest TWIN order thyssenkrupp has secured a contract for 41 transportation units, including 8 TWIN...
Safran invests in Safety Line Safran invests in Safety Line, a start-up specialized in big data analysis for air transport...
9.8 million jobs in Renewable Energy More than 9.8 million people worldwide were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2016.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments