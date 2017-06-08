© yaskawa

Yaskawa invests in Sweden

Japanese robotics company Yaskawa is expanding its manufacturing base in Torsås (Sweden).

The size of the production facility will be expanded with 2'000 square meters and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2018. Total investment amounts to about SEK 40 million (EUR 4 million).



"This is really positive news for our operations in the Nordic region", says Pär Tornemo, COO for Yaskawa Nordic AB. "Thanks to a well-grounded plan and a good cooperation with the authorities here in Torsås, our management in Japan agreed to our proposal. We can now start work immediately.".



In addition to the investment in Torsås, Yaskawa is also building a brand new robot factory in Slovenia and plans to expand its operations in France.