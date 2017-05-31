© icinsights Analysis | May 31, 2017
'Billion Dollar Capex Club' accepts new members
Top spenders expected to represent 83 percent of total semiconductor industry spending in 2017.
In total, there are 15 companies that are forecast to have semiconductor capital expenditures of ≥ USD 1.0 billion in 2017, up from 11 in 2016 and only 8 in 2013. Infineon and Renesas are expected to move into the major spending ranking this year as each company is aggressively targeting the fast rising automotive semiconductor market. Other companies expected to be added to the ranking this year include Nanya and ST.
Moreover, IC Insights believes that a few Chinese companies are likely to break into the “major spenders” ranking over the next couple of years as they ramp up their new fabs. The 15 companies listed, which include four pure-play foundries, are forecast to represent 83 percent of total worldwide semiconductor industry capital spending in 2017, the highest percentage over the timeperiod shown.
This year, four companies—Intel, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, and SK Hynix— are expected to represent the bulk of the increase in spending. Samsung is forecast to spend USD 3,200 million more in capital outlays this year than in 2016, Intel USD 2,375 million more, GlobalFoundries USD 865 million more, and SK Hynix an additional USD 812 million. Combined, these four companies are expected to increase their spending by USD 7,252 million in 2017, or about 90 percent of the total USD 8,021 million net jump in total semiconductor industry capital expenditures forecast for this year.
With a 31 percent increase, the DRAM/SRAM segment is expected to display the largest percentage increase in capital expenditures of the major products types listed this year. With DRAM ASPs surging since the third quarter of 2016, DRAM manufacturers are once again stepping up spending for this segment.
Capital spending for flash memory in 2016 (USD 14.6 billion) was significantly higher than spending allocated for DRAM (USD 8.5 billion). Overall, IC Insights believes that essentially all of the spending for flash memory in 2016 and 2017 was and will be dedicated to 3D NAND flash memory process technology as opposed to planar flash memory. A big jump in NAND flash capital spending in 2017 is expected to come from Samsung as it ramps its 3D NAND production in its giant new fab in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
-----
More information can be found at IC Insights.
Moreover, IC Insights believes that a few Chinese companies are likely to break into the “major spenders” ranking over the next couple of years as they ramp up their new fabs. The 15 companies listed, which include four pure-play foundries, are forecast to represent 83 percent of total worldwide semiconductor industry capital spending in 2017, the highest percentage over the timeperiod shown.
This year, four companies—Intel, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, and SK Hynix— are expected to represent the bulk of the increase in spending. Samsung is forecast to spend USD 3,200 million more in capital outlays this year than in 2016, Intel USD 2,375 million more, GlobalFoundries USD 865 million more, and SK Hynix an additional USD 812 million. Combined, these four companies are expected to increase their spending by USD 7,252 million in 2017, or about 90 percent of the total USD 8,021 million net jump in total semiconductor industry capital expenditures forecast for this year.
With a 31 percent increase, the DRAM/SRAM segment is expected to display the largest percentage increase in capital expenditures of the major products types listed this year. With DRAM ASPs surging since the third quarter of 2016, DRAM manufacturers are once again stepping up spending for this segment.
Capital spending for flash memory in 2016 (USD 14.6 billion) was significantly higher than spending allocated for DRAM (USD 8.5 billion). Overall, IC Insights believes that essentially all of the spending for flash memory in 2016 and 2017 was and will be dedicated to 3D NAND flash memory process technology as opposed to planar flash memory. A big jump in NAND flash capital spending in 2017 is expected to come from Samsung as it ramps its 3D NAND production in its giant new fab in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
-----
More information can be found at IC Insights.
'Billion Dollar Capex Club' accepts new members Top spenders expected to represent 83 percent of total semiconductor industry spending in 2017.
Continental supplies technology for NIO’s ES8 electric SUV Continental has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NIO, a global...
Safran Reosc wins ESO contract The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has awarded a contract to Safran Reosc, a...
Orbotech receives order from Chinese manufacturer Orbotech received a USD 24 million order from Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics...
Saab receives order within AEW&C segment Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract within the Airborne...
Who wouldn't want an anti-gravity jet-engine suit? The ‘Daedalus’ flight suit is the brainchild of Richard Browning, who early last year began working on his vision to create a viable anti-gravity jet-engine suit, as well as building a company that could re-imagine human flight.
Horizon Sales appointed representative for SmtXtra USA SmtXtra has appointed Horizon Sales as representative for mid-western states including...
Cochin International gets CTX 9800 for Hold Baggage screening India’s Cochin International Airport has deployed four high-speed CTX 9800 DSi hold...
Manz: Green light for major CIGS orders Manz has received the first downpayment of EUR 64.3 million in connection with the...
Samsung SDI with new EV battery plant Through construction of Hungary plant, Samsung SDI sets up a global electric vehicle...
Where is the semiconductor manufacturing Sweet Spot? Where is the semiconductor manufacturing sweet spot? It depends.
KK Wind Solutions with a new production facility in India KK is currently setting up production facilities in India, more specifically in Bangalore...
TT Electronics expands representation network in Canada TT Electronics announces that Xtronics Inc., a representative firm for manufacturers based in...
Mekoprint adds to headcount Denmark-based PCB manufacturer Mekoprint has added 26 new staff members...
BMZ cooperates with Akku Mäser German BMZ Group has started manufacturing lithium-ion battery systems in Austria and...
ABB with new Canadian headquarter ABB inaugurated its new Canadian headquarters and Customer Innovation Center...
2017 Automotive IC market heading for record year Electronic systems that improve vehicle performance; that add comfort and convenience; and that warn, detect, and take corrective measures to keep drivers safe and alert are being added to new cars each year.
Mahle expands in Valencia Mahle’s takeover of electronics specialist Nagares SA, announced in March 2017, is...
Northrop Grumman navigation system part of Cassini milestone Northrop Grumman' navigation system has provided critical capabilities for the attitude control of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft throughout its unprecedented journey to Saturn, including the first-ever dive through the narrow gap...
Eltek signs distribution agreement with NCAB Italy Israeli PCB manufacturer Eltek signed an agreement with NCAB Group Italy for the distribution...
Intel took first place in enterprise-grade SSD shipments Global shipments of enterprise-grade SSDs for the first quarter of 2017 grew...
Technica establishes FBG manufacturing facility in Singapore Technica plans to build a Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) manufacturing facility and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments