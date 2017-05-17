© Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman with new facility in USA

Northrop Grumman opened a new research and development facility for autonomous systems and other capabilities in North Dakota (USA).

“We are delighted to officially begin operations here at Grand Sky cementing our leadership in the development and use of autonomous systems in partnership with North Dakota’s UAS community,” said Janis Pamiljans, corporate vice president and president Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems. “The important work performed at Grand Sky will support the evolving needs of our customers while advancing research and development of our autonomous systems capabilities for today and the future.”



The new, advanced 36,000 square foot building was initially completed late last year and the first employees began work shortly thereafter. The company is also planning construction of a hangar to take advantage of the Park’s access to the adjacent Grand Forks Air Force Base, home to a squadron of RQ-4 Global Hawk high altitude long endurance autonomous aircraft.



“This facility is the latest example of Northrop Grumman’s commitment to the Red River Valley,” continued Pamiljans. “We’ve long been a supporter of UAS and other activities in this region including our relationships with area colleges and universities and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site.”



Northrop Grumman's Grand Sky facility is the second major Northrop Grumman facility in North Dakota. The company has a manufacturing site in New Town, which has been in continuous operation for over 45 years.

Image: Northrop Grumman corporate vice president and President Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems Janis Pamiljans cuts the ribbon to officially opening Northrop Grumman’s Hi-Tech facility near Grand Forks, North Dakota. Pamiljans was joined by representatives of North Dakota’s congressional delegation, state officials and Northrop Grumman employees.