OMC expands into new manufacturing facility

OMC, specialist in optoelectronics manufacturing, has completed its move into a new manufacturing facility, reflecting an increase in demand for its optoelectronic solutions.

The company, headquartered in Cornwall (UK), has seen significant growth in two areas, customer-specific LED backlighting for LCD displays, and fibre optic cable assemblies, transmitters and receivers for use in industrial applications.



Explains OMC’s Commercial Director, William Heath: “We have occupied several facilities during our 30+ year history, and are delighted to have now constructed a factory designed specifically for our complex needs. We have dedicated development and assembly departments, as well as specialist test areas and a new machine shop capable of both prototyping and mass component production.”