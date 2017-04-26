© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 26, 2017
Teleplan adds to Business Development team
Peter Bonte has been named President Global Business Development at Dutch lifecycle care solutions provider Teleplan.
Teleplan, a leading for technology products, today announced Bonte has over 15 years’ experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, and will focus on driving growth across the business internationally.
Bonte is joining Teleplan at an opportune time, as the company is transforming its organizational approach from a regional to a global structure, with a focus on achieving further growth. His role will span all areas of the business, including Mobile (i.e. connected devices and infrastructure), Customer Premises Equipment (e.g. home entertainment and gateway products), and Value Recovery Solutions (i.e. reuse and disposal of obsolete or unwanted equipment in a safe and responsible manner). Additional responsibilities will include overseeing global accounts, sales operations, bid management, strategic account and market planning, and heading up the launches of new products and solutions.
“Peter will be pivotal to strengthening our market leadership position in developing innovative screening and testing solutions, by fostering accelerated market introduction of new products that enhance customer value and benefits,” says François Lacombe, CEO at Teleplan. “We also added Bill Kenney to our organization in December 2016 as Executive Director for Strategic Accounts, further reinforcing global service excellence and providing a single point of contact to some of our key accounts,” comments Lacombe further.
