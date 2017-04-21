General | April 21, 2017
Test flight 'total success' for Lilium
Munich-based Lilium develop and build a small electric jet plan. Sounds cool and with the ability to vertical start and land (VTOL) even more so. We even have proof of a successful flight.
In a video, the company shows how the plane successfully completed its maiden flight in Bavaria. The two-seater prototype (Eagle) performed a variety of maneuvers - including the transition from hover mode to wing-borne flight. The technology enables the Lilium Jet to achieve a range of more than 300km with a maximum cruising speed of 300km/h. In flight, the Jet’s power consumption per km will be comparable to an electric car.
The Lilium Jet is 100 percent electrically powered, zero-emission, making it a potential solution to deteriorating air quality in towns and cities, caused by road traffic.
Celebrating the landmark moment, Lilium co-founder and CEO Daniel Wiegand said: “Seeing the Lilium Jet take to the sky and performing sophisticated maneuvers with apparent ease is testament to the skill and perseverance of our amazing team. We have solved some of the toughest engineering challenges in aviation to get to this point. The successful test flight programme shows that our ground-breaking technical design works exactly as we envisioned. We can now turn our focus to designing the five seater production aircraft.”
