© solmates Electronics Production | April 19, 2017
Solmates secures order from Swiss materials science institute
Solmates has received an order for two of its new SMP800 Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD) systems from renowned materials science institute, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).
The two systems ordered by EPFL will share a single laser. One of the reactors will be used to deposit phase change materials for sensor and high frequency applications while the other will support PZT depositions within the MEMS sphere. The tool acquisition by EPFL was supported by European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant "Milli-Volt Switch Technologies for Energy Efficient Computation and Sensing" (Milli-Tech) awarded to professor Ionescu at Nanolab, EPFL.
"EPFL is one of the most renowned institutes for materials science, and ranked in the top 12 engineering schools in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings" commented Solmates’ CEO Arjen Janssens. "Along with other recent installations at other European institutes including Sintef, Imec, Mesa+, this significant order from EPFL cements Solmates' position as the leading supplier of wafer based PLD technology."
"Solmates has an excellent reputation for quality, reliability and performance; they were able to customize such advanced PLD tools according to our users needs and to industrial requirements." said Ionescu, professor of nanolectronics at EPFL. "The SMP800 is the latest PLD on the market and the ease-of-use, flexibility and ability to move developed processes into production quickly were all key factors in our decision."
"EPFL is one of the most renowned institutes for materials science, and ranked in the top 12 engineering schools in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings" commented Solmates’ CEO Arjen Janssens. "Along with other recent installations at other European institutes including Sintef, Imec, Mesa+, this significant order from EPFL cements Solmates' position as the leading supplier of wafer based PLD technology."
"Solmates has an excellent reputation for quality, reliability and performance; they were able to customize such advanced PLD tools according to our users needs and to industrial requirements." said Ionescu, professor of nanolectronics at EPFL. "The SMP800 is the latest PLD on the market and the ease-of-use, flexibility and ability to move developed processes into production quickly were all key factors in our decision."
Solmates secures order from Swiss materials science institute Solmates has received an order for two of its new SMP800 Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD)...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in first quarter In the first quarter, net turnover for the EMS-provider increased fully organically by 9.5 percent...
Cygnus spacecraft en route for the ISS Pressurized cargo module from Thales Alenia Space carries over 2'000 kilograms (4'410 pounds ) of scientific experiments.
Manz: Preconditions for CIGS orders fulfilled All the official approvals for Manz's strategic cooperation with Shanghai Electric and the Shenhua Group in the field of CIGS thin-film solar technology, and for the resulting major orders, have been granted.
SoC market to reach a 7.7% CAGR through 2021 Approximately twenty years ago, ASIC vendors were busy assimilating 0.5mm process...
Tratos gives optical fibre contract to Prysmian Prysmian Group have signed a contract for the annual supply of Prysmian’s standard and special...
Benchmark relocates to Arizona US-based EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics will relocate its corporate...
Potential scale of micro-LED market could reach USD 30~40bn Following LCD and OLED, micro-LED is now one of the next-generation display...
Fima acquiring a railway infrastructure company in Poland Lithuanian intelligent engineering solutions company Fima is entering the Polish railway market. The company has acquired a 68 percent controlling interest in Polish railway infrastructure company KZA (Krakowskie Zakłady...
'Dr. McCoy. Report to sickbay immediately!' Final Frontier Medical Devices and Dynamical Biomarkers Group developed the first proper, modern-day tricorder, otherwise known as the medical 'Wunderwaffe' of the Star Trek universe.
DDR4 and DDR3 forecast to represent 97% of sizzling 2017 DRAM market The new, higher-speed DDR4 DRAM generation gained significant marketshare in 2016, representing 45 percent of total DRAM sales.
Kulicke & Soffa opens process and applications laboratory Kulicke & Soffa Industries has opened its latest Process and Applications laboratory at the...
TrendForce: contract price of 4GB DDR4 DRAM modules to climb DRAMeXchange, a TrendForce division, says the general price increase in the PC DRAM market is growing larger than anticipated as the already tight supply situation is compounded by quality problems with products made on...
ABB appoints new presidents for AMEA and Europe ABB China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu is appointed president of the Asia, Middle...
Worldwide semi revenue forecast to increase 12.3 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 386 billion in 2017, an increase...
Bosch opens new electronic plant in China The Bosch Group continues its strong investment in China and opened a new facility for electronic components in the southeastern Chinese city of Changzhou.
Rheinmetall technology for securer prisons Rheinmetall AG has won two important first orders for protecting sensitive government...
Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High...
Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin...
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC...
Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM...
Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc...
Stefan Hedelius resigns as Note's CEO Stefan Hedelius will formally resign as CEO effective 30 April. The company’s CFO Henrik...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments