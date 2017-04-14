© bosch Electronics Production | April 14, 2017
Bosch opens new electronic plant in China
The Bosch Group continues its strong investment in China and opened a new facility for electronic components in the southeastern Chinese city of Changzhou.
“With another production site for Bosch Automotive Electronics in China we are strengthening our successful localization strategy and underlining Bosch’s confidence in the Chinese market”, said Klaus Meder, president of Bosch Automotive Electronics.
By 2019, Bosch will have invested over EUR 100 million (CNY 800 million) in the new site where it plans to employ 1'300 new associates. “With the new electronic plant we are also reacting to the growing local demand for connected products and solutions”, Meder continued.
The new facility will mainly focus on the manufacturing of electronic components for automated driving and connected products. These include cameras and radar sensors for driver assistance systems, Electronic Control Units (ECU) for automotive steering systems as well as Central Gateways for connected vehicels. Located in the Wujin Economic Development Zone in Changzhou with a size of 34'000 square meters, the plant is producing mainly for the Chinese market. By 2019, around 41 million electronic control units are scheduled to roll off the assembly line each year. Since 2006 the business unit Automotive Electronics is already running a production plant in Suzhou. In total, the Bosch group has over 60 sites in the people’s republic.
