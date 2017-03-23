© MAHLE

Mahle moves into vehicle electronics

Mahle plans to take over Spanish electronics specialist Nagares SA. The transaction is still subject to approval by theantitrust authorities.

Nagares develops and manufactures a variety of products for the automotive industry, including control units and power electronics for electric auxiliary components and thermal management systems, as well as power converters for e-mobility solutions. With 435 employees, the company based in Motilla del Palancar achieved sales of approximately EUR 70 million in 2015.



The family-run company founded in 1971 operates four production plants and a development center in Spain and, through its offices, also has a presence in Europe, North America, and Asia. Its customers include numerous international automobile manufacturers.



“With Nagares, we are strengthening our competence with regard to systems for e-mobility. Mahle’s move into control and power electronics is an important step on the way toward integrated electric drives and units,” explains Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chairman of the Mahle Management Board and CEO.



“MAHLE and Nagares are an excellent match. The two companies share the common goal of further developing mobility with new solutions and systems,” emphasizes Herminio Navalón, Managing Partner of Nagares.