Kinestral partners with Foxconn subsidiary

Kinestral partners with Foxconn subsidiary G-Tech Optoelectronics Corporation (GTOC) to manufacture Halio.

Kinestral Technologies has partnered with G-Tech Optoelectronics Corporation to begin mass production of Halio, a responsive smart-tinting glass. Under the agreement, the two companies will convert an existing GTOC touch panel manufacturing facility in Taiwan to produce Halio, representing a total investment of approximately USD 100 million over two phases.



“Manufacturing Halio makes use of the same techniques employed by the LCD industry, so partnering with GTOC made a lot of sense,” said S.B. Cha, CEO of Kinestral. “Repurposing an existing touch panel fab saves us from having to build a factory from scratch, which significantly reduces our costs and allows us to quickly establish a highly-automated manufacturing facility.”



Kinestral will leverage existing GTOC capabilities and infrastructure in building the new production line. The new line will augment an existing manufacturing facility in Hayward, Calif.



““We are excited to partner with Kinestral to rebuild one of our touch panel plants to produce Halio,” said Tony Chung, chairman of GTOC. “Halio will revolutionize the glass industry, and with China making green building a key initiative for the next decade, we see this as the next area of high value growth for GTOC.”



The renovation of the 110'000 square foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan is scheduled for completion later this year, with volume production of Halio glass sized up to 3 meters by 1.5 meters beginning in early 2018. The smart-tinting glass produced in Taiwan will be shipped to manufacturing centers in the USA, Europe, and elsewhere for assembly into Halio products.