© nano dimetion PCB | March 08, 2017
First European delivery for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension has delivery its first DragonFly 2020 3D Printer in Europe, to PHYTEC in Germany.
The 3D PCB printer will be installed at PHYTEC's headquarters in Mainz, Germany – making this Nano Dimension’s entry into Europe.
PHYTEC Messtechnik is a provider of microprocessor-based solutions for the industrial embedded market. The company will evaluate the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer for rapid prototyping, to speed up development times for critical electronics systems.
“Product development in industrial applications has become very agile. Global trends like IoT create new technologies which drive innovation into almost every kind of application. Time-to-market is a key to success for our customers since new types of appliances and products are continuously invented all over the world. We are very excited to work with Nano Dimension’s cutting-edge technology and hope that it will enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for shortening time-to-market and allowing rapid prototyping", said Bodo Huber, CTO of PHYTEC.
"Nano Dimension receives a high level of interest from potential customers with hundreds of inquiries by companies that are interested in testing the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer"," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "As a part of our go-to-market strategy, we are currently focused on supplying printers for evaluation to leading companies around the world, and across key technology sectors. We believe that this will help bolster the adoption of our cutting-edge technology with many prospective customers."
