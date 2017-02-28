© GPV Electronics Electronics Production | February 28, 2017
GPV acquires BHE
GPV acquires the electronics manufacturer BHE in Horsens (Denmark). The acquisition promotes GPV’s growth plan and further consolidates the company's position in the Northern European home market.
A year ago, GPV was acquired by the industrial conglomerate Schouw & Co. in Aarhus that launched an ambitious growth strategy.
"We follow an ambitious growth strategy that is going to lift our revenue from DKK 850 million (2015) to DKK 1.5 billion in 2020. The growth will come from organic growth and from the establishment of production in Mexico, which we are busy implementing, as well as from acquisitions", explains GPV's CEO Bo Lybæk. "We have had a very positive negotiations process with the owners of BHE in recent months, and we are all satisfied with the acquisition agreement that has just been signed."
BHE was set up in 1984 and has for a number of years traded for about DKK 100 million, mainly through sales to the Danish and Northern German markets. The company was owned by Bjarne Stenberg and Poul Martin Bøtker who functioned as chairman of the board of directors and managing director, respectively.
"We have a good position in Denmark and in Northern Germany, but we are aware that if we truly are to grow internationally, then new and relatively large investments are needed. Here, GPV has the right size and technological capacity, and we are pleased that GPV is now there to lift our customers and their products to the next level", says Poul Martin Bøtker.
In addition to the production in Horsens where about 70 staff are employed, BHE also has production in China. After the acquisition by GPV, BHE’s activities are expected integrated into GPV’s manufacturing footprint. "BHE’s present Danish production accounts for the main part of revenue, while BHE’s Chinese production accounts for the remaining part. By integrating the activities we will achieve a higher capacity utilisation, which is crucial for achieving our necessary synergies and strengthening our competitiveness", states Bo Lybæk.
Poul Martin Bøtker adds: "I am looking forward to helping to ensure that this integration will become truly successful."
There is no overlap between either products or customers, and Bo Lybæk sees BHE as a good match for GPV: "BHE is in top five in Denmark within the electronics production and is well-known for production of small and medium-sized electronics series of high quality. BHE is especially focussed on SMT manufacturing, and precisely here we see some growth potential over the coming years. Furthermore, BHE has a good grip on especially the Northern German market where we see some fine growth opportunities. This is not least the reason why we see BHE as a perfect opportunity of consolidation in the Northern European market."
"We follow an ambitious growth strategy that is going to lift our revenue from DKK 850 million (2015) to DKK 1.5 billion in 2020. The growth will come from organic growth and from the establishment of production in Mexico, which we are busy implementing, as well as from acquisitions", explains GPV's CEO Bo Lybæk. "We have had a very positive negotiations process with the owners of BHE in recent months, and we are all satisfied with the acquisition agreement that has just been signed."
BHE was set up in 1984 and has for a number of years traded for about DKK 100 million, mainly through sales to the Danish and Northern German markets. The company was owned by Bjarne Stenberg and Poul Martin Bøtker who functioned as chairman of the board of directors and managing director, respectively.
"We have a good position in Denmark and in Northern Germany, but we are aware that if we truly are to grow internationally, then new and relatively large investments are needed. Here, GPV has the right size and technological capacity, and we are pleased that GPV is now there to lift our customers and their products to the next level", says Poul Martin Bøtker.
In addition to the production in Horsens where about 70 staff are employed, BHE also has production in China. After the acquisition by GPV, BHE’s activities are expected integrated into GPV’s manufacturing footprint. "BHE’s present Danish production accounts for the main part of revenue, while BHE’s Chinese production accounts for the remaining part. By integrating the activities we will achieve a higher capacity utilisation, which is crucial for achieving our necessary synergies and strengthening our competitiveness", states Bo Lybæk.
Poul Martin Bøtker adds: "I am looking forward to helping to ensure that this integration will become truly successful."
There is no overlap between either products or customers, and Bo Lybæk sees BHE as a good match for GPV: "BHE is in top five in Denmark within the electronics production and is well-known for production of small and medium-sized electronics series of high quality. BHE is especially focussed on SMT manufacturing, and precisely here we see some growth potential over the coming years. Furthermore, BHE has a good grip on especially the Northern German market where we see some fine growth opportunities. This is not least the reason why we see BHE as a perfect opportunity of consolidation in the Northern European market."
GPV acquires BHE GPV acquires the electronics manufacturer BHE in Horsens (Denmark). The acquisition promotes GPV’s growth plan and further consolidates the company's position in the Northern European home market.
Enics welcomes new factories to its network On 26th January 2017 Enics signed a contract to purchase the entire share capital of PKC...
Scanditron strengthens presence in the Baltic region Scanditron has appointed Viljar Kovaljov as Sales Manager for the Baltic region.
Global Mobile DRAM revenue grew 20% sequentially in 4Q Smartphone shipments remained strong in the final quarter of 2016. The market withdrawal of...
GoPro expands to Romania - creating 100 new jobs Action camera manufacturer GoPro will be opening a new office in Bucharest, Romania that...
Fima expands machine park Italian PCB manufacturer Fima, has invested in its technological capabilities and purchased a hole...
New iPhone production volume to exceed 100M units in 2017 The next major iPhone release will certainly be one of the most anticipated events in the global consumer electronics market in the second half of 2017.
Impact Coatings' CTO suspected for unlawful disclosure of insider information Göran Felldin will continue, despite having announced his departure in January 2017, to serve as CEO of Impact Coatings until further notice.
Renesas completes Intersil acquisition In connection with the closing of the transaction, Intersil becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas. Dr. Necip Sayiner joined Renesas’ executive team, as of February 24, 2017, as Executive Vice President and will continue to lead...
Connect Group: Sales of EUR 116.8 million in 2016 Connect Group NV reported sales of EUR 116.8 million in 2016, compared to EUR 113.4 million in the previous year (+ 3 %). Without the ASML impact (sales of EUR 12.2 million in 2015 and EUR 9.6 million in 2016), sales rose 5.9...
Efore signs representation agreement with Meridian Technical Sales Efore Plc has appointed Meridian Technical Sales as its’ new Representative firm in the Silicon...
Copper-based Wire & Cable index highest in almost five years "Both events are temporary, though they do tighten the market and support higher...
Kitron signs contract with Rheinmetall Kitron has signed an agreement with Germany-based defense company Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles.
Lab Circuits acquires a new laser unit Spanish PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has substantially expanded the capacity of its...
Jenoptik: Patriot order worth USD 13.8 million Jenoptik supplies important components for the Patriot integrated air and missile defense system.
CFO Jason Wheeler to leave Tesla Tesla today announced that CFO Jason Wheeler has decided to leave the company in April to...
6TL Engineering to supply test handlers for Vestel in Turkey 6TL Engineering has received a purchase order for 42 units of the 6TL33 test handler from...
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer Fab capacity South Korea narrows gap with Taiwan; China shows biggest increase, accounts for nearly 11%.
Apple’s spaceship lands in April Apple massive doughnut-shaped building – now officially named Apple Park – will be ready for...
PCB turnover stagnated in 2016 - Order intake declining The December turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria...
Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in US and Finland Nokia and Intel are deepens their relationship to enable the development of 5G services by...
Lockheed continues production of TSS for US Marine Corps The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, has awarded Lockheed Martin USD...
Intel accounted for 36% of top-10 R&D spenders in 2016 Intel continued to top all other chip companies in R&D expenditures in 2016 with spending that reached USD 12.7 billion and represented 22.4% of its semiconductor sales last year.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments