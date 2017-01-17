Electronics Production | January 17, 2017
3D printer startup finds manufacturing partner in Foxconn
California-based Robo 3D Limited, a company focused on the design and distribution of desktop 3D printers, has selected Hon Hai Precision Industry – otherwise known as Foxconn – as its production partner for the its latest ‘Robo R2’ smart 3D printer.
Robo 3D comes from the crowdfunding space and Kickstarter more specifically, the company launched its first product via the crowdfunding site back in 2013. In September 2016 the company launched a new set of products – the Robo R2 and the Robo C2 – via Kickstarter.
The Robo R2 is the newest addition to the company’s product offering – a full-featured Wi-Fi enabled 3D printer which targets the so-called “prosumer” segment of the desktop market.
The young company has now taking another step in its journey and found its manufacturing partner in Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn – and production tooling has started, with initial capacity of 10’000 ‘R2’ units annually.
“Securing a manufacturing partner of the status and quality of Foxconn is a significant achievement for an emerging brand such as Robo, especially given its vast experience working with some of the largest and most iconic consumer brands in the world,” said Managing Director of Robo, Ryan Legudi. “With funding from our successful ASX listing in December 2016, we are particularly excited that Robo can pursue its aggressive growth plans supported by Foxconn’s proven ability to scale its production capacity to meet growing demand, with initial production capacity of 10,000 ‘R2’ printers per annum.”
Ashwin J. Sangani, spokesperson for Foxconn, also commented: “As a leading electronics technology services company, Foxconn’s vision is to provide technological products and solutions that offer greater convenience to consumers around the world. We are pleased to be supporting a successful startup like Robo in bringing its innovative ‘Robo R2’ Smart 3D printer to the market. This is also in line with our commitment to collaborating with our customers and partners to build an industry ecosystem that promotes innovation and sustainable development.”
The first production units of the Robo R2 Smart 3D printers are scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2017 to and expected to hit the market in March 2017.
The Robo R2 is the newest addition to the company’s product offering – a full-featured Wi-Fi enabled 3D printer which targets the so-called “prosumer” segment of the desktop market.
The young company has now taking another step in its journey and found its manufacturing partner in Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn – and production tooling has started, with initial capacity of 10’000 ‘R2’ units annually.
“Securing a manufacturing partner of the status and quality of Foxconn is a significant achievement for an emerging brand such as Robo, especially given its vast experience working with some of the largest and most iconic consumer brands in the world,” said Managing Director of Robo, Ryan Legudi. “With funding from our successful ASX listing in December 2016, we are particularly excited that Robo can pursue its aggressive growth plans supported by Foxconn’s proven ability to scale its production capacity to meet growing demand, with initial production capacity of 10,000 ‘R2’ printers per annum.”
Ashwin J. Sangani, spokesperson for Foxconn, also commented: “As a leading electronics technology services company, Foxconn’s vision is to provide technological products and solutions that offer greater convenience to consumers around the world. We are pleased to be supporting a successful startup like Robo in bringing its innovative ‘Robo R2’ Smart 3D printer to the market. This is also in line with our commitment to collaborating with our customers and partners to build an industry ecosystem that promotes innovation and sustainable development.”
The first production units of the Robo R2 Smart 3D printers are scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2017 to and expected to hit the market in March 2017.
US Trade Commission: Samsung & LG guilty of unlawful trade practice For the second time, Samsung and LG has been found guilty of unlawful trade practices that...
Varioprint partners with Dynamic Electronics With an exclusive focus on the HF-technology within the automotive industry, the two PCB companies have agreed on a long-term partnership leveraging their technological capabilities and production capacities and jointly serve...
Nexans secures € 300 million contract in Qatar Through its QICC JV with Al Mirqab capital, Nexans will supply LV cables for...
3D printer startup finds manufacturing partner in Foxconn California-based Robo 3D Limited, a company focused on the design and distribution of desktop 3D printers, has selected Hon Hai Precision Industry – otherwise known as Foxconn – as its production partner for the its latest ‘Robo...
Stadium Group acquires Cable Power Ltd Stadium Group has acquired the assets of Colchester-based Cable Power Ltd, to continue its...
Large order received by Harju Elekter's subsidiary AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, received two written orders for...
Enics Group - new GATE Partner for Goepel electronic Goepel electronic extends its strategic partnership program GATE (Goepel Associated...
Zollner builds new warehouse in Vác EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik has started construction on a new warehouse in Vác (Hungary).
Volvo CE moves back home Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will move the company’s global headquarters...
Börje Ekholm takes office as president and CEO of Ericsson Börje Ekholm has asumed the position as President and CEO of Ericsson, Jan Frykhammar, who...
ABB wins $100 million order to upgrade historic HVDC link in the US ABB has won an order worth more than USD 100 million from the US utility Los Angeles...
New sales manager at CCI Eurolam in Germany Detlev Kübler has joined CCI Eurolam in Germany as Sales Manager for CCI Eurolam in...
Hanza’s Finnish subsidiary complete conversion to logistics company Swedish EMS provider, Hanza, has filed for company restructuring of its subsidiary...
ABB to build long distance power transmission link in India ABB has teamed up with India’s national electricity grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India...
The drone that never flew Lily Drone is – or rather was – a small autonomous camera drone that never saw the light of day...
Foxconn / Sharp US LCD plant – ‘plans on the table’ Foxconn and its now subsidiary Sharp are reportedly looking into the possibility of constructing an...
Ericsson team up with China Mobile on IoT Ericsson and China Mobile Communication have signed a strategic agreement to cooperate...
Universal Instruments & Cogiscan team up to provide traceability & connectivity Cogiscan Inc. has been chosen by Universal Instruments to support traceability and...
Heraeus precious metals forecast – gold and silver to see comeback Precious metals dealer, Heraeus, expects rising prices for the precious metals gold and silver...
Trump continues to criticise F-35 program During yesterday’s press conference the president-elect expressed continued concerns about the costs of the F-35 program.
Atlas Copco divests its road construction equipment business The board of directors of Atlas Copco AB has decided to divest the company’s Road...
Rockwell Automation names new CFO Rockwell Automation has named Patrick Goris senior vice president and chief financial...
LG & Samsung mulling new US production following Trump’s statements The two South Korean companies are reportedly considering setting up new home appliances manufacturing facilities in the US following president-elect Donald Trump’s 'Make in America' pledge.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments