A simple Christmas Wish
Instead of distributing Christmas presents, the team here at Evertiq has decided to support entrepreneurship in India this year; to encourage self-help to create a better world for future generations.
Evertiq has chosen to support a Swedish organisation called Hand in Hand to make it possible for women to start their own business. Ten women and ten companies to be exact.
Hand in Hand has been working for many years in an effort to eradicating poverty and child labour. They help women to get an education and start their own business. This in turn creates new jobs and helps existing businesses to flourish. Furthermore, through their assistance to self-help, Hand in Hand provides support to poor and vulnerable women and gives them independence.
"For Christmas 2015, we chose to support the WWF in a drone project in Tanzania that aims to protect endangered animals. This year we chose to support local entrepreneurs in India, because entrepreneurship is a key factor for getting out of poverty", says Henrik Björsell, CEO at Evertiq New Media.
Hand in Hand was founded by Swedish teachers couple Olle and Gunnel Blomqvist in the early 90s. Both wanted to work towards the eradication of child labour in the silk producing regions in Tamil Nadu in India. Just before the start of the new millenium, Percy Barnevik, who, among other things has been chairman for ABB, decided to join the couple in their efforts and helped to finance the first years of expansion.
While we want to encourage our readers to support organisations such as Hand in Hand, we would also like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
