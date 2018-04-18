© gaby saliba dreamstime.com

CACI withdraws offer to acquire CSRA

CACI International Inc has withdrawn its previously announced offer to acquire all outstanding shares of CSRA Inc.

With regard to the decision to withdraw its offer, CACI Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Asbury commented, “CACI continues to believe that CACI and CSRA would be the superior strategic and financial business combination. The potential for such a high value and transformational transaction certainly warranted our pursuit of this unique opportunity. We will continue our aggressive pursuit of strategic opportunities, judiciously and without engaging in auctions at uneconomic levels.”



Mr. Asbury concluded, “As demonstrated by our performance and increased guidance for Fiscal Year 2018, CACI is in a strong position for future growth. We will continue to evaluate new opportunities to grow our business in ways consistent with our disciplined approach to M&A and the capture of major programs. We are very confident in our time-tested business strategy to bring our unique, innovative, value-add capabilities to our customers and marketplace, and our commitment to increase shareholder value.”