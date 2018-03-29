© Tec Sem Group Business | March 29, 2018
Brooks Automation acquires Swiss Tec-Sem Group
US-based Brooks Automation, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Tec-Sem Group AG, a provider of semiconductor fab automation equipment with a focus on reticle management.
Tec-Sem is headquartered in Tӓgerwilen, Switzerland with a sales and service team supporting customers around the world. The total cash purchase price of the acquisition will be approximately USD 16 million. The acquisition is expected to close in early April upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Tec-Sem has been selling and supporting automation solutions for the semiconductor industry for more than 30 years. The company is a provider of reticle management solutions, with a bare reticle stocker system that can store up to 2’880 reticles and provide inspection and pod transfer capabilities.
"Tec-Sem is a great fit for our contamination control solutions," commented Dave Jarzynka, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group. "Most of Tec-Sem's revenue is derived from large IC manufacturers, further strengthening our relationships with this important customer base."
Tec-Sem generated approximately USD 14 million of revenue in the calendar year ended December 31, 2017.
