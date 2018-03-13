© rjr technologies

RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ

RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging (ACP), has opened a new manufacturing facility and moved the company headquarters from Oakland, California to this facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

The new manufacturing facility will expand RJR's capacity for its plastic Air Cavity packaging for RF and microwave applications.



"RJR is making capital investments on a 30,000-square foot building to house our corporate headquarters as well as expand our manufacturing operations to support our growth. We decided to move our headquarters from California to Arizona after working closely with the Phoenix Economic Development Council due to its friendly government, pro-business stance and available technical talent due to a strong semiconductor base. We will maintain our Oakland facility to run our custom specialty product lines as well as a second source for our high volume standard products," President and CEO Wil Salhuana, says in a press release.



The company moved into the building in April of 2017 and have just received its first customer qualification and are starting its volume ramp.