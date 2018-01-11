© scanrail dreamstime.com

ON Semi & CPS team up on automotive wireless charging

ON Semiconductor is teaming up with ConvenientPower Systems (CPS) whereby CPS will design, develop and market in-vehicle wireless charging solutions using ON Semi’s NCV6500 application dedicated, power management controller.

The combined initiative is based around a single architecture that is scalable for multiple devices and coils to 15 W. ON Semiconductor’s NCV6500 power management controller provides the essential building block for inductive charging that is compliant with both Qi and PMA standards. Operating from a single 5 V supply, the NCV6500 includes five differential and single-ended operational amplifiers, as well as two comparators with hysteresis and deglitch.



Based upon full NMOS H-bridge drivers, the NCV6500 has on-chip clock generation, including phase shifting and duty cycle control. The device also incorporates significant and important protection features such as coil voltage sense, bridge current sense, and over voltage and over current protection.



Commenting on the announcement, Majid Kafi, Senior Director and General Manager of System Power Solutions at ON Semiconductor, said: "ON Semiconductor has invested heavily in wireless charging, especially in multi-protocol solutions around the 15 W sweet spot within this market. Through this collaboration with CPS we will merge our significant energy efficiency expertise and strength in ASICs with CPS’s system knowledge to provide a total solution that is very firmly focused on meeting the exacting needs of the automotive sector. More than just an ASIC, our solution will combine best-in-class FOD, authentication and firmware support."



“Integration of in-vehicle wireless power requires a proven track record of technology innovation and safety performance,” said Camille Tang, President, ConvenientPower Systems. “We are delighted that together with ON Semiconductor’s leadership in chip technology, production and distribution, we accelerate further integration and optimization of automotive wireless charging platform performance.”