Advanced MP acquires EarthTron

Electronics component distributor, Advanced MP Technology, is acquiring EarthTron, an unlimited distributor specialising in sourcing and purchasing excess and obsolete electronic components.

The investment is according to AMPT a natural fit within the global expansion strategy of the company as its adds to AMPT's customer reach capacity.



“The acquisition of EarthTron will expand our market coverage in the southeast US region and create new opportunities for AMPT’s global teams,” Homey Shorooghi, CEO at Advanced MP Technology, says in a press release.



Ms. Sam Tombs, AMPT’s America Sale Director, adds “This acquisition also adds to our customer reach capacity and strengthens AMPT’s geographic presence to support our customers with supply chain requirements in this dynamic market.”



John Pallazola, CEO at EarthTron, will be managing the new operation based in Tampa, Florida - which will be operational on January 15. “We are excited about this new chapter and we are looking forward to providing world-class comprehensive supply chain services to our customers, given Advanced MP Technology’s highly respected reputation,” John Pallazola says.