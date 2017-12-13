Arrow Electronics to distribute Alorium's FPGA-based solutions

Arrow Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Alorium Technology, a provider of compact, high-performance embedded computing solutions for the industrial and commercial internet of things (IoT) markets, technology startups and the advanced maker movement.

Arrow will sell Alorium’s FPGA-based solutions, including the XLR8 development board, as well as the Arduino-compatible Snō development board with enhanced processing and application speeds.



“Alorium brings new levels of innovation and capabilities based on FPGA technology,” said David West, senior vice president of global marketing and engineering at Arrow. “We are excited to offer Alorium solutions and continue providing a comprehensive product line to our global customer base."



“This relationship with Arrow brings a new level of visibility to our products,” Alorium Technology President Mike Berry said. “Arrow’s extended reach, combined with their deep knowledge of key vertical markets, is a huge benefit as we continue to build our technology roadmap.”