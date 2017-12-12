© Avnet

Avnet opens design centre in San Jose

In late November, Avnet opened its first Design Centre of Excellence in the Americas, located in San Jose, California.

The centre is focused on design, engineering and on-boarding new products. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the new facility will bring Avnet closer to customers and many of the large technology suppliers that are critical to the supply chain. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to nurture new ideas and build prototypes in a controlled environment before transitioning to Avnet’s global manufacturing environment.



“Through the San Jose Design Center of Excellence, we are better positioned to help our customers bring world-class solutions to market even faster,” said Scott MacDonald, vice president of global integrated solutions at Avnet. “Avnet offers full end-to-end capabilities to support customers at any stage of the product lifecycle including design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and after-market services. The new design center strengthens our manufacturing scope and scale to bring customers’ products to life.”



The 8’200-square foot facility features an executive briefing centre, a capabilities showcase, a New Product Introduction and Engineering Lab, product warehousing and a programming centre.