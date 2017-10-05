© mailthepic dreamstime.com

PowerSphyr acquires Gill Electronics

PowerSphyr Inc., a provider of wireless power technology, has successfully completed its acquisition of original design manufacturer, Gill Electronics.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gill Electronics and is one of the only manufacturers of resonant magnetic systems to have deployed both AirFuel and FCC-approved products into the commercial infrastructure market.



“This acquisition is another step toward achieving our long-term strategic vision of revolutionizing wireless power delivery,” stated David Meng, CEO of PowerSphyr. “Wireless charging has become ubiquitous for consumer and mobile devices, and Gill Electronics’ experience in deploying resonant magnetic systems, combined with PowerSphyr’s expertise with multi-mode technology, will accelerate time-to-market for products and solutions which support AirFuel™ Resonant and backwards compatibility with Qi inductive.”



Will Wright, Executive Vice President, Product Development of PowerSphyr, said: “In an active market where many have been trying to convert the mobile charging market from predominantly wired to wireless, this acquisition will allow PowerSphyr to serve a larger and more diverse assortment of OEM customers in automotive, consumer, industrial, and healthcare markets.