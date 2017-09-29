© selenka dreamstime.com Products | September 29, 2017
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet
Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating clocks for 4.5G and Ethernet-based Common Public Radio Interface (eCPRI) wireless applications.
This is a product release announcement by Silicon Labs. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new Si5381/82/86 clocks leverage Silicon Labs’ proven DSPLL technology to deliver an advanced timing solution that combines 4G/LTE and Ethernet clocking in a single IC. These highly integrated clocks eliminate the need for multiple clock devices and voltage-controlled crystal oscillators (VCXOs) in demanding applications including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS), -BTS, baseband units (BBU) and fronthaul/backhaul equipment.
Over the next several years, service providers will lay the groundwork for 5G by deploying small cells, pico cells, DAS, µ-BTS and backhaul equipment that complements existing 4G/LTE networks by increasing outdoor network coverage and capacity and improving indoor signal reception. As carriers transition to Ethernet-based eCPRI fronthaul networks to increase the capacity of fronthaul connections between base band units and remote radio heads, they are also deploying heterogeneous network (HetNet) equipment at the edge of the network where cost, power and size constraints present unique challenges for hardware designers. By combining 4G/LTE and Ethernet clocking in a single IC, the Si538x family dramatically simplifies HetNet clock generation, providing a breakthrough solution that is 55 percent lower power and 70 percent smaller than competing solutions.
“HetNet and eCPRI equipment deployments are paving the way to 5G. By choosing Silicon Labs’ Si538x wireless clocks, wireless system designers can minimize the cost, power and complexity of small cells, DAS, -BTS and other designs,” said James Wilson, Senior Marketing Director for Silicon Labs’ timing products. “Silicon Labs’ DSPLL-based Si538x clocks are the industry’s first timing ICs that combine low-phase-noise 4G/LTE clocking and low-jitter Ethernet clocking in the same device. We’re excited to see wireless customers adopting our technology to optimize HetNet designs and accelerate the deployment of 4.5G networks.”
The Si538x clocks are optimized to provide reference timing for HetNet equipment. Small cells and DAS equipment are “all-in-one” base stations that need reference timing for 4G/LTE transceivers, baseband processing and Ethernet/Wi-Fi connectivity. The Si5386 clock’s low-phase-noise DSPLL replaces a discrete clock IC, VCXO and loop filter components in a compact, single-chip design. In addition, the Si5386 clock integrates five MultiSynth fractional clock synthesizers to provide simplified Ethernet and baseband reference timing. This streamlined, single-PLL design provides superior reliability to alternate solutions that rely on multiple PLLs and discrete oscillators.
Baseband units have complex timing requirements requiring multiple independent clock domains for CPRI or links to remote radio heads, Ethernet-based eCPRI for fronthaul networks and general-purpose clocks for local baseband processing. The Si5381/82 clocks combine a high-speed, low-phase-noise DSPLL supporting wireless frequencies up to 3 GHz with flexible any-rate DSPLLs optimized for Ethernet and general-purpose timing. Like the Si5386 clock, the Si5381/82 devices require no external VCXOs or crystals. All PLL components are integrated on-chip in a space-saving 9 mm x 9 mm 64-LGA package. In addition, the Si538x clocks support a hitless switching capability that enables system designers to easily switch between different clock inputs and minimize phase transients, ensuring downstream PLLs remain in lock. Like other clock products from Silicon Labs, the Si538x devices are configurable and customizable using Silicon Labs’ flexible ClockBuilder Pro software.
Pricing and Availability
Samples of the Si5381/82/86 wireless clocks are available now, and production quantities are planned to be available in December. Samples ship in two weeks, and production quantities are available in four weeks. Pricing in 10,000-unit quantities starts from $6.77 (USD) for the Si5386 clock. Silicon Labs’ new Si5381E-E-EVB, Si5382E-E-EVB and Si5386E-E-EVB development kits, priced at $299 each (USD MSRP), provide quick, simple device evaluation. For more information about the Si5381/82/86 clock family or to order samples and development kits, visit www.silabs.com/wireless-jitter-attenuators.
Over the next several years, service providers will lay the groundwork for 5G by deploying small cells, pico cells, DAS, µ-BTS and backhaul equipment that complements existing 4G/LTE networks by increasing outdoor network coverage and capacity and improving indoor signal reception. As carriers transition to Ethernet-based eCPRI fronthaul networks to increase the capacity of fronthaul connections between base band units and remote radio heads, they are also deploying heterogeneous network (HetNet) equipment at the edge of the network where cost, power and size constraints present unique challenges for hardware designers. By combining 4G/LTE and Ethernet clocking in a single IC, the Si538x family dramatically simplifies HetNet clock generation, providing a breakthrough solution that is 55 percent lower power and 70 percent smaller than competing solutions.
“HetNet and eCPRI equipment deployments are paving the way to 5G. By choosing Silicon Labs’ Si538x wireless clocks, wireless system designers can minimize the cost, power and complexity of small cells, DAS, -BTS and other designs,” said James Wilson, Senior Marketing Director for Silicon Labs’ timing products. “Silicon Labs’ DSPLL-based Si538x clocks are the industry’s first timing ICs that combine low-phase-noise 4G/LTE clocking and low-jitter Ethernet clocking in the same device. We’re excited to see wireless customers adopting our technology to optimize HetNet designs and accelerate the deployment of 4.5G networks.”
The Si538x clocks are optimized to provide reference timing for HetNet equipment. Small cells and DAS equipment are “all-in-one” base stations that need reference timing for 4G/LTE transceivers, baseband processing and Ethernet/Wi-Fi connectivity. The Si5386 clock’s low-phase-noise DSPLL replaces a discrete clock IC, VCXO and loop filter components in a compact, single-chip design. In addition, the Si5386 clock integrates five MultiSynth fractional clock synthesizers to provide simplified Ethernet and baseband reference timing. This streamlined, single-PLL design provides superior reliability to alternate solutions that rely on multiple PLLs and discrete oscillators.
Baseband units have complex timing requirements requiring multiple independent clock domains for CPRI or links to remote radio heads, Ethernet-based eCPRI for fronthaul networks and general-purpose clocks for local baseband processing. The Si5381/82 clocks combine a high-speed, low-phase-noise DSPLL supporting wireless frequencies up to 3 GHz with flexible any-rate DSPLLs optimized for Ethernet and general-purpose timing. Like the Si5386 clock, the Si5381/82 devices require no external VCXOs or crystals. All PLL components are integrated on-chip in a space-saving 9 mm x 9 mm 64-LGA package. In addition, the Si538x clocks support a hitless switching capability that enables system designers to easily switch between different clock inputs and minimize phase transients, ensuring downstream PLLs remain in lock. Like other clock products from Silicon Labs, the Si538x devices are configurable and customizable using Silicon Labs’ flexible ClockBuilder Pro software.
Pricing and Availability
Samples of the Si5381/82/86 wireless clocks are available now, and production quantities are planned to be available in December. Samples ship in two weeks, and production quantities are available in four weeks. Pricing in 10,000-unit quantities starts from $6.77 (USD) for the Si5386 clock. Silicon Labs’ new Si5381E-E-EVB, Si5382E-E-EVB and Si5386E-E-EVB development kits, priced at $299 each (USD MSRP), provide quick, simple device evaluation. For more information about the Si5381/82/86 clock family or to order samples and development kits, visit www.silabs.com/wireless-jitter-attenuators.
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a...
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating...
Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive...
Autoliv acquires Fotonic i Norden AB Autoliv, Inc., specialising in automotive safety systems, has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Swedish based LiDAR specialist Fotonic i Norden AB.
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Axis Communications opens new experience center in Texas Axis Communications has held the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center...
Cost-effective, field-installable M8/M12 panel mount and PCB... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has further extended its...
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin...
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments