RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm

RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell Aethercomm products worldwide.

“Aethercomm anticipates that partnering with RFMW will allow both companies to improve sales and the ability to offer standard products with one-day turns. Aethercomm also offers RFMW custom design and manufacturing options,” said Todd Thornton, President and CEO at Aethercomm.



”RFMW brings a technically savvy team with extensive product knowledge and sales capabilities related to this market. Our alliance will provide continued growth in a wide range of customers,” Thornton added.



According to Joel Levine, Chief Executive Officer of RFMW Ltd., “With in-stock, broadband platforms from Aethercomm, RFMW offers customers solid state power amplifiers and highpower switching solutions for a wide range of applications in a timely manner. Our customers have continued to request off-the-shelf solutions and we’re delighted that we can now offer them Aethercomm products.”