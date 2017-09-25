© vladek dreamstime.com Components | September 25, 2017
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm
RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell Aethercomm products worldwide.
“Aethercomm anticipates that partnering with RFMW will allow both companies to improve sales and the ability to offer standard products with one-day turns. Aethercomm also offers RFMW custom design and manufacturing options,” said Todd Thornton, President and CEO at Aethercomm.
”RFMW brings a technically savvy team with extensive product knowledge and sales capabilities related to this market. Our alliance will provide continued growth in a wide range of customers,” Thornton added.
According to Joel Levine, Chief Executive Officer of RFMW Ltd., “With in-stock, broadband platforms from Aethercomm, RFMW offers customers solid state power amplifiers and highpower switching solutions for a wide range of applications in a timely manner. Our customers have continued to request off-the-shelf solutions and we’re delighted that we can now offer them Aethercomm products.”
”RFMW brings a technically savvy team with extensive product knowledge and sales capabilities related to this market. Our alliance will provide continued growth in a wide range of customers,” Thornton added.
According to Joel Levine, Chief Executive Officer of RFMW Ltd., “With in-stock, broadband platforms from Aethercomm, RFMW offers customers solid state power amplifiers and highpower switching solutions for a wide range of applications in a timely manner. Our customers have continued to request off-the-shelf solutions and we’re delighted that we can now offer them Aethercomm products.”
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin...
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Toshiba agrees to sell its memory business to Bain-led consortium Toshiba says that will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), to K.K...
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement suit against Archipelago Lighting Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit, together with its affiliate, Seoul...
Western Digital invests in French in-memory chip startup French fabless semiconductor startup company, Upmem, has secured EUR 3 million in a...
Fingerprint Cards expects lower revenues in 3Q Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, expects its third quarter revenues to fall in...
Danfoss acquires thin-film sensor technology Danfoss has acquired the assets to the so-called Kavlico thin-film sensor technology...
Heraeus PV teams up with Ulbrich Of Austria Heraeus Photovoltaics has entered into a joint development partnership with Ulbrich of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments