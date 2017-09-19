© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Seoul Semi files patent infringement suit against Archipelago Lighting

Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit, together with its affiliate, Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., against Archipelago Lighting, in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

In its complaint, Seoul asserts that Archipelago Lighting is selling various LED bulb products, including filament LED bulbs, that infringe on twelve patents covering aspects of Seoul’s Acrich technology. According to Soul Semi these Acrich patents include fundamental LED technologies, such as LED driver technology for high-voltage operation, MJT (Multi-Junction Technology), filament LED bulb structure, LED packaging, LED epitaxial growth, LED chip fabrication, and so on.



In conventional LED products, one LED unit usually operates at a low voltage (3V) and high current. In order to increase brightness, one must connect many LED units through wire-bonding, but this can lead to other issues, such as an oversised, costly operating circuit, an increase in manufacturing costs and defects caused by multiple wire-bonding connections.



Seoul’s Acrich technology resolves these issues by enabling the design of a high-voltage product with a high power output that relies on only a small number of LED units. Acrich technology does so by utilizing its LED driver technology to enable high-voltage operation, as well as its MJT technology for mounting and integrating many LEDs within a small area. Seoul’s Acrich technology enables LED products to operate using AC power without requiring conversion to DC, minimizing power dissipation and reducing overall component count.



Dr. Ki-bum Nam, Head of Seoul’s R&D Center and Chief Technology Officer said: “We have extensively investigated copycat products infringing on Acrich technology with various LED TVs, general lighting and automotive lighting products. In order to protect Acrich technology, which has been developed with considerable resources over many decades, we will continuously take any and all legal action against infringers that disregard our valuable intellectual property.”