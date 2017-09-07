© norebbo dreamstime.com Business | September 07, 2017
Connectivity for robots
Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.
Together, the companies aim to develop cloud-based applications and platforms that help control robots with rapid motions. This will have implications for the development of autonomous driving, factory robots, shipping port sorting robots and other AI initiatives, a press release states.
Riccardo DiBlasio, CEO of Globetouch Inc., commented: “This partnership is a major step forward for both Globetouch and the AI and IoT communities in general. Working with CloudMinds, we will provide full connectivity for many innovative and advanced robotics initiatives that require the ability to control rapid motions.”
Bill Huang, Founder and CEO of CloudMinds Technology, said: “CloudMinds is the first cloud robot operator focusing on delivering secure networks and cloud-hosted Artificial Intelligence for robotic services. Globetouch is our key roaming and mobile connectivity provider enabling us to offer services at a global scale.”
Riccardo DiBlasio, CEO of Globetouch Inc., commented: “This partnership is a major step forward for both Globetouch and the AI and IoT communities in general. Working with CloudMinds, we will provide full connectivity for many innovative and advanced robotics initiatives that require the ability to control rapid motions.”
Bill Huang, Founder and CEO of CloudMinds Technology, said: “CloudMinds is the first cloud robot operator focusing on delivering secure networks and cloud-hosted Artificial Intelligence for robotic services. Globetouch is our key roaming and mobile connectivity provider enabling us to offer services at a global scale.”
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Connectivity for robots Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other...
Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next...
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics...
NXP and Changan Automobile cooperate on Infotainment NXP Semiconductors has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with...
Atkore acquires Flexicon Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the...
Avnet acquires Dragon Innovation The acquisition of Dragon Innovation further enhances Avnet's role in developing new...
Zumtobel and a new facility in Serbia During summer 2017, representatives of the Austrian lighting group Zumtobel Group and the government of Serbia marked the start of construction work on a new production facility in Niš.
United Technologies acquires Rockwell Collins United Technologies Corp. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for...
Avnet expands distribution agreement with TD next Avnet and TD next, a business unit of Telecom Design, have signed an agreement expanding...
Laird launches industry's thinnest, smallest, multiple input multiple Laird announced today its newest wideband iDAS antennas, which dramatically improve...
Murata completes Sony battery deal Murata has finalised the acquisition of Sony's battery business (first announced on...
Lam Research acquires Coventor Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and...
Toshiba continues to negotiate the sale of TMC Toshiba Corporation is in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential...
Medtronic makes USD 40 million investment in Mazor Mazor Robotics, specialising in surgical guidance systems, has entered the next phase of its...
Qualcomm brings connectivity to Samsung’s QLED TVs Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, announces that its home...
Osram acquires Digital Lumens Osram is acquiring Boston based Digital Lumens Inc., a company specialising in industrial IoT...
STMicroelectronics Boosts Its Ecosystem with Partner Program STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the...
Siemens to acquire TASS International Siemens will acquire TASS International, a global provider of simulation software, plus...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments