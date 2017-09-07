© norebbo dreamstime.com

Connectivity for robots

Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Together, the companies aim to develop cloud-based applications and platforms that help control robots with rapid motions. This will have implications for the development of autonomous driving, factory robots, shipping port sorting robots and other AI initiatives, a press release states.



Riccardo DiBlasio, CEO of Globetouch Inc., commented: “This partnership is a major step forward for both Globetouch and the AI and IoT communities in general. Working with CloudMinds, we will provide full connectivity for many innovative and advanced robotics initiatives that require the ability to control rapid motions.”



Bill Huang, Founder and CEO of CloudMinds Technology, said: “CloudMinds is the first cloud robot operator focusing on delivering secure networks and cloud-hosted Artificial Intelligence for robotic services. Globetouch is our key roaming and mobile connectivity provider enabling us to offer services at a global scale.”