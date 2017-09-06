© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Embedded | September 06, 2017
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics
3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of embedded technology company Kontron.
The cooperation between the companies will include design support provided by 3City Electronics’ to costumers of Kontron in Central and Eastern Europe. The parties will focus on electronic device design based on Kontron’s modules, as well as customer support in regards to modules and computer implementation in the customer’s specific environments. 3City Electronics will be involved in modifying BIOS, creating dedicated embedded systems and complex testing of the designed systems.
In a press release, Cezary Morawski, Regional Sales Manager CEE Kontron, said that the companies started talking about cooperating at the start of the year. He continues explaining that following several meetings, training sessions and workshops at the Kontron headquarters, 3City Electronics received its partnership certification.
