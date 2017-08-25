© evertiq

Anvo-Systems Dresden appoints ViMOS Technologies as new distributor

Anvo-Systems Dresden, a specialist for non-volatile memory products, has signed a distribution agreement with ViMOS Technologies GmbH. The aim of this agreement is to further increase market penetration of the advanced nvSRAM technologies supplied from Germany.

Dr. Stefan Günther, Managing Director, Anvo-Systems Dresden GmbH, says: "With ViMOS we strengthen our international sales network to further boost our rapidly growing business. From individual components to complete systems, our new distribution partner supports its customers throughout Europe to implement their solutions. In particular, our highly reliable nvSRAMs are especially suited for the automotive and industrial markets, which ViMOS mainly focuses its activities on. Our nvSRAMs ensure security and integrity of all stored data in a wide variety of applications."



Axel Krepil, Managing Director, ViMOS Technologies GmbH, says: "At ViMOS we are very pleased to be appointed by Anvo-Systems Dresden to distribute their nvSRAMs. The innovative strength, product quality and memory technology provided from Germany are absolutely convincing for us and we expect a lot from this cooperation."



In recent months, Anvo-Systems Dresden has continuously expanded its distribution network in Europe and the US. In central Europe, Anvo-Systems Dresden is already represented by SIMOS Elektronik Vertriebs GmbH in Dachau near Munich, DACOM West GmbH in Haan near Düsseldorf and Endrich Baulemente Vertriebs GmbH in Nagold near Stuttgart.