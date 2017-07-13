© pichetw dreamstime.com Components | July 13, 2017
Princeton Optronics – now in the hands of ams
Sensor solution supplier ams has completed the acquisition of Princeton Optronics, Inc.
It was back in March this year that ams announced that the company had signed an agreement to acquire Princeton Optronics, a provider of high performance Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs). And as of now, the company is in the hands of ams.
VCSELs are specifically gaining traction in optical sensor solutions for consumer 3D imaging, future autonomous driving applications and the Human Machine Interface (HMI).
VCSELs are specifically gaining traction in optical sensor solutions for consumer 3D imaging, future autonomous driving applications and the Human Machine Interface (HMI).
NSP has sold Zhunan Fab Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP), a Taiwanese integrated PV solution provider, has sold its...
Zeiss enters the semiconductor process control market Zeiss is fueling its growth strategy by expanding into a new market in the semiconductor...
Princeton Optronics – now in the hands of ams Sensor solution supplier ams has completed the acquisition of Princeton Optronics, Inc.
Osram in talks with Continental regarding JV Osram Licht AG confirms that its has held negotiations with Continental AG regarding the...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Ultra-low power graphics processor for wearable applications Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) announced that mass production has commenced for the latest...
Global Unichip opens new Korea office Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), a fabless custom ASIC design house, has expanded its facilities...
Toshiba's comments on temporary restraining order Toshiba Corporation has commented on the on Temporary Restraining Order...
SK Hynix forms foundry-specialized company SK Hynix System Co., Ltd., a foundry- specialized company founded by SK Hynix as a wholly...
Mouser and TinyCircuits enter global distribution deal Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with TinyCircuits, a...
High-performance BERT to verify next-generation high-speed interface... Anritsu Corporation has introduced the Signal Quality Analyzer (SQA) MP1900A BERT, a...
Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye get a green light in Germany the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) and the Austrian...
Boston Semi Equipment receives repeat order for MEMS test handler Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler company, has received a...
Littelfuse acquires U.S. Sensor – manufacturer of temperature sensors Littelfuse has acquired the assets of U.S. Sensor Corporation. Headquartered in...
Melexis announces new LIN Bus Gateway Device Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, today announces a...
BCD Microelectronics merges with Atlantik Elektronik The two semiconductor distributors BCD Microelectronics and Atlantik...
Avnet Abacus extends distribution agreement with Panasonic Avnet Abacus is extending its distribution agreement with Panasonic to include wireless...
Next Biometrics – now with volume production for flexible sensors Next Biometrics has reached its previously communicated goal of being able to mass produce...
Bittium TAC WIN radio system products for Finnish Defense The Finnish Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorized Finnish Defence Forces to...
BondFilm® LDD MSAP Atotech introduces BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer, its latest additions to...
Ultra to acquire Sparton Ultra has entered into a conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton in a transaction...
Nokia smartphones and Zeiss optics HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and Zeiss signed an exclusive partnership. This...
Smartronix on board NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Smartronix is to deliver a SuperSpeed ruggedized universal serial bus (USB) 3.0 hub to the California Institute of Technology managed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments